DUI: A deputy responded on Dec. 31 regarding a vehicle with a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located near Grand Valley Way and Dark Hollow Road and was observed to leave its lane to the right and then make an unsteady transition back to the center before crossing the centerline. It was traveling below the posted 40 mph limit. It then made a left onto Driftwood Road and ran off the road to the right placing two wheels in the dirt then making an uneasy return to the roadway. A stop was initiated and contact was made with Donna Joe Kaupp. She was noticeably unsteady and performed poorly on subsequent field sobriety tests. She was booked into the Cocke County Jail for driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Aggravated assault — domestic: On Jan. 2 a phone conversation ensued with CCSO with a complainant in reference to an assault that occurred on Dec. 31. She stated her ex-boyfriend, Lars Opshal, began to text her stating he was going to pile her stuff outside, burn it and kill her animals. She stated she thought it was just going to be an argument so she went to the residence, 4124 Big Creek Road, to try and retrieve her belongings. She stated when she pulled up, Opshal came out of the residence and had a handgun in his hand and began to point it at her. The complainant came to the sheriff’s office and provided a detailed written statement. While there she showed that she had a mark on her neck caused by Opshal’s fingernail, along with bruises on her shin that she said was from him shoving her. Contact was then made with Opshal by several deputies on Jan. 3 and he was placed under arrest without incident. He was asked if he owned a handgun. He told deputies where the handgun was located and gave consent for it to be retrieved by the deputies. He was asked if he had pointed it at anyone on Dec. 31 and he replied yes. While in custody at CID he stated he thought he would have been picked up the same day. He later requested his attorney be present. At that time, questioning ended and he was walked over to the Cocke County Jail Annex for processing.

