DUI: A deputy responded on Dec. 31 regarding a vehicle with a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located near Grand Valley Way and Dark Hollow Road and was observed to leave its lane to the right and then make an unsteady transition back to the center before crossing the centerline. It was traveling below the posted 40 mph limit. It then made a left onto Driftwood Road and ran off the road to the right placing two wheels in the dirt then making an uneasy return to the roadway. A stop was initiated and contact was made with Donna Joe Kaupp. She was noticeably unsteady and performed poorly on subsequent field sobriety tests. She was booked into the Cocke County Jail for driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care and driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Aggravated assault — domestic: On Jan. 2 a phone conversation ensued with CCSO with a complainant in reference to an assault that occurred on Dec. 31. She stated her ex-boyfriend, Lars Opshal, began to text her stating he was going to pile her stuff outside, burn it and kill her animals. She stated she thought it was just going to be an argument so she went to the residence, 4124 Big Creek Road, to try and retrieve her belongings. She stated when she pulled up, Opshal came out of the residence and had a handgun in his hand and began to point it at her. The complainant came to the sheriff’s office and provided a detailed written statement. While there she showed that she had a mark on her neck caused by Opshal’s fingernail, along with bruises on her shin that she said was from him shoving her. Contact was then made with Opshal by several deputies on Jan. 3 and he was placed under arrest without incident. He was asked if he owned a handgun. He told deputies where the handgun was located and gave consent for it to be retrieved by the deputies. He was asked if he had pointed it at anyone on Dec. 31 and he replied yes. While in custody at CID he stated he thought he would have been picked up the same day. He later requested his attorney be present. At that time, questioning ended and he was walked over to the Cocke County Jail Annex for processing.
DUI: A traffic stop was initiated on Jan. 4 on Cosby Highway of a vehicle traveling in excess of the posted speed limit and making an improper left turn from the right lane. The driver, Braulio Velasquez Morales, was unable to produce a drivers license and could only provide a vehicle registration, an identification card and a passport. He stated he has lived in Cocke County for eight month. He had slow movements and reflexes, his eyes appeared glossed over and he had slurred speech. He had to be asked three times to produce documentation. Bottles containing alcoholic beverages were found on the passenger floor board and two bottles with beer still in the bottom of them were also found. He refused to consent to sobriety field testing. He was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. While there, he admitted to driving several bottles of Corona. Morales registered .196 on his breath simple.
Capias warrants: Deputies responded Jan. 7 to 4584 Caton Grove Road for male on the property with warrants. As deputies approached, he walked into the building out of sight of the deputies. Contact was made with John Benson. Deputies were advised prior to arrival that Benson had eight warrants out of Cocke County. He was placed into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail for the eight warrants.
DUI: Deputies responded Jan. 7 to the area of South Hwy 107 by the railroad tracks regarding a suspicious vehicle playing loud music. The vehicle was observed approx. 50 feet from the tracks off the roadway and was running. The driver, Michelle Jones, told deputies not to look in the vehicle. Open containers were visible and the odor of alcohol was present. She refused to do standard field sobriety tests. When told she was going to be detained, she became belligerent and started to scream and tense her hands and arms while being placed in handcuffs. Her right hand had a red tint to it and upon further investigation, there was an empty Ole Smoky Moonshine Cherries jar with the lid laying on on the driver’s side floor board. Numerous bottles of whiskey, rum and tequila were found inside the vehicle, which were emptied on body camera. She was transported to Cocke County Jail.
Driving while license revoked: Deputies observed a truck Jan. 7 with a passenger side headlight out on Clevenger Cutoff. The vehicle was stopped at the Marathon station beside Cason Springs Road. The driver, Tanya Stuart, failed to provide her driver license and then informed us her license had been suspended. A check revealed her license had been revoked due to failure to appear. She was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving while license revoked: On Jan. 8 a vehicle was observed leaving the KenJo gas station with no headlights or tail lights. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was uncooperative with providing a drivers license, insurance information or registration. The driver provided a form of ID and was identified as Charles Anthony Serkosky. Dispatch advised his license was revoked for DUI in 2018 and there was an active violation of probation (citation only). He was taken into custody for driving while revoked and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Aggravated assault: CCSO responded Jan. 6 to a report of a female being chased by a male with a gun down Oneil Road. The victim stated that Kenneth Ramsey struck her with a closed fist in the back of the head while she was sitting in the back passenger seat in a white Jeep, which was occupied by two juvenile passengers and a female driver. She stated they stopped to check on Ramsey who was sitting on Oneil Road in a Ford F-150 and appeared to be passed out. She stated she asked them not to stop. Ramsey then exited the vehicle and the driver of the Jeep attempted to lock the door, but Ramsey pulled it open and struck the victim, who then ran from the vehicle and Ramsey chased after her displaying a handgun, pointing it at her and stating he would kill her and attempted to hit her with his truck. Attempts were made to locate Ramsey at 1745 Lower English Creek Road where his truck was sitting and still warm, but he could not be found. A warrant is being placed on file for aggravated (domestic) assault.
Disorderly conduct/underage drinking/public intoxication: A deputy responded on Jan. 6 to 482 Overlook Way after dispatch received a call of multiple people fighting and a male with cuts on his arm due to broken glass. Contact was made with Nathan Keasling, 19, who sustained minor injuries to his arms from broken glass. He appeared to be heavily intoxicated and unable to hold himself up or stand on his own. His father had arrived and was holding Keasling in a sitting position on the porch. Keasling was yelling at his father and pushing him in the chest. Other parties stated Keasling “just went wild” and ran headfirst into a wall, punched multiple holes in walls, busted out a window to the home and “walked on the rear windshield” of his vehicle, causing the glass to shatter. Keasling was examined by EMS and refused treatment. He became more agitated with his father and began yelling and continuously pushed him. Keasling was placed under arrest and transported to the Cock County Jail without further incident.
