Theft of Property: On July 3 officers were called to a Mellow Road residence in regard to a theft. Officers spoke with Rodney Hetherington, 58, and Lisa Hetherington, 56, and attempted to determine what had transpired. During questioning, the Hetheringtons began to argue and needed to be separated to different areas of the home. Rodney Hetherington stated during an argument between the two, Lisa Hetherington had taken his prescribed medication and poured it into a trash can leaving it unusable. Officers then questioned Lisa Hetherington and she stated nothing physical had occurred during the verbal argument, except a watermelon had been thrown on the floor. The DA’s office was then contacted if the destruction of the medication constituted a theft, which it was determined it did. Lisa Hetherington was then placed under arrest for theft of property under $1,000 and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Capias: On July 4 officers were dispatched to 440 Truck Stop in reference to a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Officers spoke with Gary Ramsey, 53, the driver of the truck who had backed into a motorcycle while the rider had been waiting to exit the parking lot. It was determined that slight damage had been done to the motorcycle and no damage had been done to Ramsey’s truck. Ramsey was found to have an active warrant against him and to be in violation of the financial responsibility law. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
