DUI: While on patrol on Jan. 11 on Crosby Highway a Chevrolet Tahoe was seen nearly on its side in a ditch. The driver was revving the engine and spinning the wheels attempting to get out of the ditch. Eventually the vehicle came out of the ditch and into the parking lot of Gray’s Auto and a traffic stop was made. The driver, Jared Ledford, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. Standard field sobriety tests were attempted by Ledford, who was unable to follow directions and was unsteady on his feet, and ran into the side of his vehicle while walking. He said he had consumed a few beers and he knew he should not have been driving. He performed poorly on all field tests. A half-empty bottle of Jefferson’s liquor was found behind the driver’s seat and an empty beer bottle was found on the passenger floor board. After being taken into custody Ledford said he had just left the Three Way Bar on Cosby Highway where he consumed a few shots of liquor. He was transported to Cocke County Jail. He refused to give a blood or breath sample.
Warrant for sale and delivery of methamphetamine: On Jan. 11 Dalton Fox was observed walking on the North Street bridge. It was known there was an arrest warrant on Fox for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine. Fox was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: On Jan. 12 a deputy responded to a dispatch call to meet Jefferson County deputies at the county line to pick Angela Renner, who was confirmed to have an active violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County. Renner was transported to Cocke County Jail and was served with the active warrant.
