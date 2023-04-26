DUI/leaving the scene of an accident: Police responded April 20 to 2020 Holt Town Road regarding a possible accident with injury and a possible altercation. Contact on the scene was made with Bryant Hurley and Misha Walz. Hurley stated Walz struck his vehicle on Point Pleasant Road and continued to drive off. Hurley followed him until he came to a stop a few miles down the road. Upon the deputy speaking to Walz, he appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Walz refused standardized field sobriety testing and stated he had been drinking and was drunk. Walz was also found to have a suspended license. He refused to provide a blood or breath sample. A wet cardboard six-pack of IPA, an unopened beer and a beer lid from what appeared to be a freshly opened beer bottle was found in Walz’s vehicle. Walz was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: During a traffic stop on Early Road on April 19, the passenger of the vehicle, Taylor Butler, was found to have a confirmed warrant for probation violation out of Cocke County. Butler was placed into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: On April 20 a deputy positively identified Gary Dale Shults driving a vehicle on Jones Cove Road onto Chavis Road. Shults had a confirmed NCIC hit from the US Marshals Service for violation of probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving while license revoked: A deputy was dispatched April 21 to the intersection of Cosby Highway and Old Highway 32 for a motor vehicle crash. The driver was identified as Brandon Bentley, who was found to have a revoked driver’s license out of Sevier County for DUI. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication: On April 23 a deputy responded to 1242 Evans Valley Road about a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a male identified as Brian K. Jacobson, was in the front yard pointing at the roof of a garage on the property. He stated there were three people on his roof with guns and they had torn his house and building apart. His speech was rapid with a white foam substance around his mouth. There were no people there. He was taken into custody for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving while license suspended/warrant: Officers responded April 23 to 107 Old Highway 411 regarding a disabled vehicle with a female, later identified as Roxie Toby, passed out inside. She appeared to be in good condition and answered all questions. She stated the vehicle had run out of gas. It was discovered she had a suspended license and warrant out of Hamblen County, which asked she be transported to Walters Bridge on Hwy 25E to meet. She was transported there where Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office took custody of her.
Contempt of court: On April 23 a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Touchdown Way and Smith Street. The driver, Marlena Jenkins, advised that the passenger, Carlton Coles, was just released from the Cocke County Jail 15 minutes earlier for the charge of domestic assault. Prior to being released, the deputy making this traffic stop advised him not to make contact with Jenkins due to his bond conditions. He was also advised by a correctional officer. He was then taken into custody and charged with contempt of court. Jenkins advised she picked him up “near State Farm Insurance” on East Main Street. After being transported, it was learned he asked the same correctional officer to contact someone for a ride. Upon questioning, Coles admitted the number he provided was for Jenkins. The arresting officer then asked him: “so, you’re stating that you conducted third party contact, via telephone, by asking a correctional official to contact your significant other/victim, Marlena Jenkins, on your behalf, concerning a ride?” Coles stated “yes, but it was about my stuff at the house.”
Domestic assault: Deputies responded April 23 to 797 Rankin Hill Road regarding a fight in progress. While en route units were advised the address would be C and C Hollow Way. On scene contact was made made with brothers Joshua and Zachary White who advised there were their grandmother’s house at 797 Rankin Hill Road when they got into an argument and began to shove each other and their uncle, Joseph Davis, came out of the room and yelled he was calling 911 and hit Joshua over his back and arm with a stick. His left arm was red and appeared to be slightly welted. He wanted to pursue charges. Davis stated he left his room, heard them fighting, and grabbed a tobacco stick to hit Joshua, but stated he fell and it hit a couch. Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Criminal trespass: During a property check April 24 at Parrottsville Laundry Mat, Johnny Wade Sims, who had been previously trespassed from the property, was observed. He was taken into custody for criminal trespass and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.