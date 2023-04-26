DUI/leaving the scene of an accident: Police responded April 20 to 2020 Holt Town Road regarding a possible accident with injury and a possible altercation. Contact on the scene was made with Bryant Hurley and Misha Walz. Hurley stated Walz struck his vehicle on Point Pleasant Road and continued to drive off. Hurley followed him until he came to a stop a few miles down the road. Upon the deputy speaking to Walz, he appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Walz refused standardized field sobriety testing and stated he had been drinking and was drunk. Walz was also found to have a suspended license. He refused to provide a blood or breath sample. A wet cardboard six-pack of IPA, an unopened beer and a beer lid from what appeared to be a freshly opened beer bottle was found in Walz’s vehicle. Walz was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Probation violation: During a traffic stop on Early Road on April 19, the passenger of the vehicle, Taylor Butler, was found to have a confirmed warrant for probation violation out of Cocke County. Butler was placed into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.