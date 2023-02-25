Aggravated assault: Officers responded Feb. 17 to 391 Friendship Road in reference to a female threatening people with a knife. While en route, dispatch advised that the caller stated the female was actively looking for a gun. Officers began to call out Donna Allen from the residence, stepped into the living room and continued to call Allen out of the bedroom. She eventually complied and was placed in handcuffs. During a pat down a pocket knife was located clipped to her right pants pocket. Allen was not making any sense and began to talk about other individuals and other dates. She stated she did have a knife and was looking for a gun, but could not explain why. As she was not able to explain what had occurred and why she was looking for a gun, she was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

DUI/leaving the scene of accident: A deputy responded Feb. 17 to the area of Highway 160 and East Talley Hollow Road in reference to a possible wreck with injuries. Upon arriving, the deputy was advised a male had fled the scene. The male was located matching the description provided by a firefighter on the scene. The odor of alcohol was detected. The male, William Cameron, advised he was driving the BMW that was in the field. He said he had left the scene to seek help. While walking down the hill he stumbled into another deputy on the scene and then into the responding deputy. Cameron advised he was going to a friend’s house and missed the curve. Dispatch advised he was required to maintain an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle but there was none in the vehicle. He was asked if he would provide field sobriety tests but said he would fail because he was too drunk. He stated he drank a bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey and the bottle was inside the vehicle, but none was found. Once placed in the patrol car he became agitated, hitting his head on the divider cage. He was placed in another vehicle, transported to Cocke County Detention Center for DUI second offense and leaving the scene of an accident. He consented to give a blood sample once at the jail.

