Aggravated assault: Officers responded Feb. 17 to 391 Friendship Road in reference to a female threatening people with a knife. While en route, dispatch advised that the caller stated the female was actively looking for a gun. Officers began to call out Donna Allen from the residence, stepped into the living room and continued to call Allen out of the bedroom. She eventually complied and was placed in handcuffs. During a pat down a pocket knife was located clipped to her right pants pocket. Allen was not making any sense and began to talk about other individuals and other dates. She stated she did have a knife and was looking for a gun, but could not explain why. As she was not able to explain what had occurred and why she was looking for a gun, she was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/leaving the scene of accident: A deputy responded Feb. 17 to the area of Highway 160 and East Talley Hollow Road in reference to a possible wreck with injuries. Upon arriving, the deputy was advised a male had fled the scene. The male was located matching the description provided by a firefighter on the scene. The odor of alcohol was detected. The male, William Cameron, advised he was driving the BMW that was in the field. He said he had left the scene to seek help. While walking down the hill he stumbled into another deputy on the scene and then into the responding deputy. Cameron advised he was going to a friend’s house and missed the curve. Dispatch advised he was required to maintain an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle but there was none in the vehicle. He was asked if he would provide field sobriety tests but said he would fail because he was too drunk. He stated he drank a bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey and the bottle was inside the vehicle, but none was found. Once placed in the patrol car he became agitated, hitting his head on the divider cage. He was placed in another vehicle, transported to Cocke County Detention Center for DUI second offense and leaving the scene of an accident. He consented to give a blood sample once at the jail.
Public intoxication: On Feb. 18 CCSO responded to the area of Highway 321 and Highway 160 in reference to a female walking down the road with no shoes on. After not being able to locate her, dispatch advised the female was Cedia York and was currently at 790 Highway 321 and the homeowner did not want her back at the residence. York was found sitting on the front porch. She could not sit still, was fidgety and kept clenching her left hand into a fist. She declined field sobriety tests and stated to just take her to jail because she lied to me and had taken methamphetamines earlier in the day. She was placed under arrest for public intoxication and was advised she would be criminally trespassed from the residence. While at the jail she had stated she was the meth dealer and the cocaine dealer.
Dog shot: On Feb. 18 a report was taken over the phone from David Shults who said he is the property manager at Stillwater Sanctuary, located at 620 Padgett Mill Road in Cosby. He said he found the property’s livestock guardian dog deceased inside their fenced field. He said he was able to locate the entry and exit wound of a bullet on the dog and also observed the stomach of the dog appeared to have been cut open to expose the ribs and the intestines were removed, laying next to the dog. Shults said it did not appear an animal caused the damage to the stomach. He said all the other animals were fine, but wanted a report due to the suspicious nature of the dog’s death.
Domestic assault: An officer responded on Feb. 20 to 744 Thinwood Drive. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant who said he was 1633 Old Newport Highway with the permission of Kimberly Michelle Fine to collect his clothes. He advised he and Fine had been involved in a relationship for 10 years and recently broke up. The complainant states while there his vehicle window was broken out and was struck in the face by Fine. He said when he arrived Fine got into the vehicle and took his cell phone and keys, which were eventually returned but said Fine did not allow him to retrieve his belongings, became hostile and struck him in the face. The complainant further stated that as he was backing out of the driveway, Fine busted the driver’s window with an item described as a cup or tumbler. The complainant was observed to have a bruised area with a small cut under his left eye that had dried blood running down his cheek. His vehicle had broken glass visible. Photos were taken of the complainant’s eye and truck window and he gave a written statement.
Simple possession/reckless driving/drag racing/due care: On Feb. 20 two vehicles were observed traveling at a high rate of speed on North Highway 321. Radar confirmed 101 mph in a 55 mph zone. After turning around on the vehicles in an attempt to catch up, one of the vehicles was observed traveling on South Highway 340. A traffic stop was made and the driver, David Taylor, advised it was a road rage incident. Consent was given to search his vehicle and he stated there was a black pipe that he used to smoke marijuana located inside the driver door. The pipe was located in addition to 2.1 grams of suspected marijuana. Taylor was transported to the Cocke County Jail and charged with speeding, reckless driving, drag racing, due care, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
