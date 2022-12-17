Failure to appear: Officers responded to 151 Wiley Town Road Dec. 8 in reference to a welfare check. Dispatch advised a female called-in asking for a welfare check on Robert Webber due to him not feeling safe at his home due to a female, Heather Verdier, being there. She stated Webber called her whispering and appeared to be scared. Verdier was known to officers to have multiple warrants for her arrest out of Cocke County. Webber, who was also the homeowner, stated he was a little uncomfortable due to all the people in his house. He was asked if Verdier was inside and he stated “yes.” Consent was granted to enter the home. Verdier was located in the back bedroom hiding in the closet with a plastic storage bin on top of her. Also, her 19-year-old son was on the floor and it took awhile to awaken him. It was explained to him he needed to let us help him and he stated he had tried heroin for the first time. He was checked by EMS on the scene. Verdier was arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Animals running at large: A deputy responded Dec. 10 to 115 Hidden Estates Way in reference to a dog attacking another dog. The complainant stated his small, white terrier had been attacked by the neighbor’s German shepherd. The terrier’s back had a large laceration with fresh blood going from shoulder to shoulder. Security camera footage from his property was provided, which showed the incident involving the dogs. The complainant stated the shepherd runs loose constantly and people in the neighborhood are scared of it. Stacey Nichole Kelley, who resides at 124 Hidden Estates Way, admitted it was her dog that attacked the terrier. She said she let her dog out to use the bathroom and it “must have wandered” into the neighbor’s yard. Kelley was issued a citation for dogs running at large.
Driving under influence: On Dec. 12 deputies were dispatched to Highway 73 near 609 Highway in reference to a motor vehicle crash. Deputies were met by Detective Capt. Bob Schaff who stated he witnessed the overturned vehicle with a male outside the vehicle. The driver, Noah Thompson, 19, stated he and his girlfriend got into an argument while at his friend’s house so he left to clear his head. Thompson stated he had quite a bit to drink “more Gentleman’s Jack than Michelob Ultra beer.” Noah, who had minor injuries, refused medical services on the scene from Priority One Ambulance, however, did consent to give blood for chemical testing. Thompson stated the reason he crashed was because he was driving too fast. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and for underage drinking. Thompson was transported to Cocke County Jail.
Warrant: A deputy was dispatched Dec. 11 to the area of Long Creek Road, which is a high theft area, in regard to a suspicious white Ford ranger. The truck was located at 2562 Long Creek Road. Contact was made with Bobby Thomas, who was found to have an active warrant out of Cocke County. Additionally, Donna Norton was also found to have an active warrant. Thomas and Norton were transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Domestic assault: A deputy was dispatched Dec. 12 to a verbal altercation at 3749 Glendale Road in Bybee. The deputy spoke with Aura Shirley Poveda Castillo and noticed she had apparent scratch marks on her face. She stated she came home drunk and that she and her daughter, Angie Poveda Castillo, got into an argument over being drunk and her daughter hit her. Angie stated her mother came home drunk, yelling and then struck her 11-year-old brother and then struck her in the face. She stated she then defended her brother and herself by striking her mother. I then spoke with her brother who stated the same thing as his sister. Aura Shirley Poveda Castillo was taken into custody.
Failure to comply with child support: A deputy responded to a vehicle crash at Webb’s Market. One of the drivers, Hayden Stanley, had a suspended license and was cited. He also had an active warrant out of Hamblen County. He was placed into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail for housing until Hamblen County could set up transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.