Failure to appear: Officers responded to 151 Wiley Town Road Dec. 8 in reference to a welfare check. Dispatch advised a female called-in asking for a welfare check on Robert Webber due to him not feeling safe at his home due to a female, Heather Verdier, being there. She stated Webber called her whispering and appeared to be scared. Verdier was known to officers to have multiple warrants for her arrest out of Cocke County. Webber, who was also the homeowner, stated he was a little uncomfortable due to all the people in his house. He was asked if Verdier was inside and he stated “yes.” Consent was granted to enter the home. Verdier was located in the back bedroom hiding in the closet with a plastic storage bin on top of her. Also, her 19-year-old son was on the floor and it took awhile to awaken him. It was explained to him he needed to let us help him and he stated he had tried heroin for the first time. He was checked by EMS on the scene. Verdier was arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

Animals running at large: A deputy responded Dec. 10 to 115 Hidden Estates Way in reference to a dog attacking another dog. The complainant stated his small, white terrier had been attacked by the neighbor’s German shepherd. The terrier’s back had a large laceration with fresh blood going from shoulder to shoulder. Security camera footage from his property was provided, which showed the incident involving the dogs. The complainant stated the shepherd runs loose constantly and people in the neighborhood are scared of it. Stacey Nichole Kelley, who resides at 124 Hidden Estates Way, admitted it was her dog that attacked the terrier. She said she let her dog out to use the bathroom and it “must have wandered” into the neighbor’s yard. Kelley was issued a citation for dogs running at large.

