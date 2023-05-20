Aggravated assault — domestic: A deputy was dispatched May 15 to 125 Heather Way regarding a vandalism complaint. The complainant advised that Joshua Moss broke a window into the bathroom. It appeared the screen had been torn down and one of the windows was broken. Moss had left the scene prior to police arriving. After obtaining a description of Moss and his attire, he was located off West Highway 25/70 and brought back to the residence. He appeared to be under the influence. The complainant stated Moss kept stating there was someone inside the residence and at one point he had taken her cellphone so she could not contact anyone and pulled a knife on her. The complainant further stated that Moss said he would kill her and anyone that comes to the home. Moss was found to have an active warrant for escape. He was placed in custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, where he was also charged with aggravated assault-domestic, interference with emergency call and vandalism.
Aggravated assault — domestic: A deputy responded May 15 to 521 Freeman Avenue about a domestic violence incident at 2101 Toby Hollow Road. The complainant stated she and Michael Crowe that around 11:30 a.m. when they awoke they began until around 2 p.m. and Crowe hit her twice and strangled her. A deputy observed the complainant’s right eye was red and swollen and there were several marks on her neck. The complainant also reported Crowe took a hood prop and hit her vehicle and broke a window. A warrant has been issued for Crowe for aggravated assault-domestic and vandalism.
DUI/driving while license suspended: On May 15 deputies responded to Highway 160 and Holt Town Road for a crash and the driver was possibly intoxicated and started walking down the road. Contact was made with the driver, Garek Patrick Guillen, and it appeared he had urinated on himself. A strong odor of alcohol was detected. He performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI and driving on a suspended license.
Warrant: A deputy met with the White Pine Police Department May 16 at Walter’s Bridge on Highway 25E after the White Pine police advised they had an individual, Alexander Boore, who was found to have two warrants active out of Cocke County. Boore was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.