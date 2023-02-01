DUI: On Jan. 26 an officer responded to Exxon at 1103 US 25 on a female passed out in her vehicle for nearly 90 minutes. The driver was identified as Brittany Brooke Duncan, who appeared to be unaware of her surroundings and gave conflicting accounts of where she was going. Duncan was observed putting a wine bottle in a brown paper bag. After administering field sobriety tests Duncan was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and provided a blood sample. Inside the vehicle were several containers of liquor in addition to multiple prescription medications.
Animals running at large: A CCSO officer and an animal control officer responded to 577 Middle Creek Road in Cosby on complaints of the property owner letting his dogs wander off leash and onto the road. Several dogs were observed roaming the property. Contact was made with the owner, Robert Williamson who stated openly he left his dogs off leash and said he would shoot or give away the dogs before he put them on a chain. Williamson was cited for having dogs at large.
DUI: A traffic stop was initiated Jan. 27 on a vehicle traveling 61 mph in a 45 mph zone on Wilton Springs Road. It accelerated to a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Lights and sirens were activated when it turned onto Cosby Highway and finally stopping on Middle Creek Road. The driver, Nicholas Miller refused to step out of the vehicle. Other officers assisted but Miller refused to put his hands behind his back and attempted to walk backwards away from the deputies. Miller was finally handcuffed. A Taurus G3 with one magazine and 15 rounds was found in the driver’s door. Miller refused to provide blood or a breath sample and was transported to Cocke County Jail. The Taurus G3 and ammo were placed into evidence.
Public intoxication: A deputy responded Jan. 27 to a residence in reference to an unwanted visitor. The homeowner stated a male, later identified at Johnny Sams, came to her home, banging on the door stating he needed water for his car. He left walking up the road toward Bybee Dollar General. His vehicle was located and Sams was located at 2105 Highway 160 talking to the homeowner there. The homeowner stated he was asking for water for his car but she just wanted him to leave as he was acting weird and asking questions like “is there a man home here.” Sams was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On Jan. 28 a deputy responded to 110 Joe Reed Road in Bybee about a physical altercation. Upon arrival, the fighting had ceased and a woman was being restrained by her boyfriend. The victim stated she was “sick on the couch, trying rest when I heard a voice, I opened my eyes and my boyfriend’s brothers’ girlfriend started hitting .... her boyfriend pulled her off me and I called 911.” The female who assaulted the victim was identified as Gabrielle Adams. Marks were observed on both of the victim’s cheeks where she had been struck. Adams was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for assault.
DUI/Unlawful drug paraphernalia: Deputies responded Jan. 27 to 100 Elena Lane, Cocke Estates Apartments on a vehicle blocking the parking and an unresponsive person behind the wheel. The vehicle was found halfway over the curb facing the children’s park and halfway in the parking lot. The driver, identified as Kimberly Strickland was slumped over with a syringe commonly used for narcotic use. She was given three doses of Narcan before she became responsive. She attempted to conceal the syringe and was placed under arrest. She advised EMS she had taken heroin, but was not sure how much. She said she wanted to go to the hospital and was transported. She agreed to submit a sample. Inside her vehicle were six syringes, a spoon and small Ziploc bags.
