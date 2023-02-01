DUI: On Jan. 26 an officer responded to Exxon at 1103 US 25 on a female passed out in her vehicle for nearly 90 minutes. The driver was identified as Brittany Brooke Duncan, who appeared to be unaware of her surroundings and gave conflicting accounts of where she was going. Duncan was observed putting a wine bottle in a brown paper bag. After administering field sobriety tests Duncan was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and provided a blood sample. Inside the vehicle were several containers of liquor in addition to multiple prescription medications.

Animals running at large: A CCSO officer and an animal control officer responded to 577 Middle Creek Road in Cosby on complaints of the property owner letting his dogs wander off leash and onto the road. Several dogs were observed roaming the property. Contact was made with the owner, Robert Williamson who stated openly he left his dogs off leash and said he would shoot or give away the dogs before he put them on a chain. Williamson was cited for having dogs at large.

