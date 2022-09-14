FAILURE TO APPEAR: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to Laurel Springs Road interference to squatters. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith made contact with Ricky Ledford, who stated he had permission to be there and even had a key. Deputy Smith stated that he informed Ledford that the person who gave him permission to be there was not the owner, and the owner wanted him trespassed. Ledford was checked for warrants and was found to have had two active warrants- one a citation only and the other arrestable. Ledford was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail, where it was discovered that “it was a mix up”, and Ledford only had a Failure to Appear citation warrant. Deputy Smith stated he then wrote a citation and transported Ledford to his sister’s residence on Hooper Highway.
HARASSMENT: Ronald and Dianne Lane came to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office to obtain warrants for a repetitive trespasser. The Lanes had bought property on Ridge Hollow Road in Del Rio, in which they have the deed for. The trespasser contacted the Lanes and told them that the property belonged to her. The Lanes bought the property from the trespasser’s step dad. The Lanes then sold the property, but the individual continued to harass the new owners until they sold the property back to the Lanes. They said she continuously comes onto the property at all hours of the day and night, and typically has males carrying weapons with her. The Lanes told the officers that they have no trespassing signs up, but the individual continues to come on the property. They provided officers with pictures and videos of the individual on the property, as well as the harassment texts that have been sent.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to the Hartford BP station in reference to a male yelling at people. Deputy Ensley reported that the man became irate upon contact and began yelling at the officer. Deputy Ensley stated that he had to threaten to use his taser to get the male to calm down. At that time, the male was detained for officer and public safety. Deput Ensley stated that he could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the male. When asked what was going on, the male’s response all led back to an incident that had taken place in 1997 and that he “wanted to hurt someone,” but would not tell the officer what was happening. The male stated that his name was Dewey and provided Deputy Ensley with his license. He was then identified as Dewey Case. Dispatch advised that Case had an active warrant out of North Carolina, but was non-extraditable. Deputy Ensley then placed Case in his patrol vehicle before going to speak with the store clerk. After speaking with the clerk, he went back out to speak with Case again, who, upon stepping out of the patrol vehicle, fell onto the ground, unable to get up on his own will. Case was then placed under arrest for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Deputy Pickens responded to Greystone Way in reference to Michael McAfee returning to the residence. McAfee had taken off running before the deputy was able to see him. This had happened two previous times in the same night. Dispatch then advised Deputy Pickens that McAfee had two active warrants for Burglary and Assault with Bodily Injury out of Knox County, Tennessee. The homeowner of the residence knew deputies were looking for him and advised that he was inside the residence. Once more units arrived, they made entry into the home with consent. He was taken into custody and transported to Exit 407 where he was released to Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
THEFT: Deputy Hoover responded to Union Hill Road in Parrottsville, in reference to a call from Central Dispatch that a theft had occurred. Dispatch advised that the vehicle believed to be a Ford Ranger had just left the property. Deputy Hoover stated that he spotted a Ford Ranger traveling towards Newport behind a Honda Civic. Deputies were able to stop the Ford Ranger and were informed that the Honda Civic was also involved. Newport Police Department stopped the Honda Civic at Price Less Foods in Newport. Deputy Hoover continued to the address of the caller and made contact with Bobby and Sheila Waldroup. Bobby stated that he heard noises outside and came into the yard. He told the deputy that “he cannot see well but can identify sound very well.” Bobby stated that he heard a Ford Ranger in his yard and began yelling at them to stop before the vehicle left the yard. Deputies that had the Ford Ranger stopped advised that the vehicle had a piece of equipment in the back that the driver, Christopher McElroy, stated was given to him by Bobby Waldroup, Jr.- the caller’s son and driver of the Honda Civic. Deputy Hoover escorted Sheila and Bobby Sr. to Price Less Foods where all parties spoke about the issues. The son, Bobby Jr. was not allowed to take the equipment according to the father. Bobby Sr. stated that he would need time to decide if he was going to press charges on his son. All parties agreed that McElroy was unaware of any wrongdoing and agreed to return the equipment to Bobby Sr.’s home. No charges have been placed on file at the time of report.
