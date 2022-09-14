FAILURE TO APPEAR: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to Laurel Springs Road interference to squatters. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith made contact with Ricky Ledford, who stated he had permission to be there and even had a key. Deputy Smith stated that he informed Ledford that the person who gave him permission to be there was not the owner, and the owner wanted him trespassed. Ledford was checked for warrants and was found to have had two active warrants- one a citation only and the other arrestable. Ledford was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail, where it was discovered that “it was a mix up”, and Ledford only had a Failure to Appear citation warrant. Deputy Smith stated he then wrote a citation and transported Ledford to his sister’s residence on Hooper Highway.

HARASSMENT: Ronald and Dianne Lane came to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office to obtain warrants for a repetitive trespasser. The Lanes had bought property on Ridge Hollow Road in Del Rio, in which they have the deed for. The trespasser contacted the Lanes and told them that the property belonged to her. The Lanes bought the property from the trespasser’s step dad. The Lanes then sold the property, but the individual continued to harass the new owners until they sold the property back to the Lanes. They said she continuously comes onto the property at all hours of the day and night, and typically has males carrying weapons with her. The Lanes told the officers that they have no trespassing signs up, but the individual continues to come on the property. They provided officers with pictures and videos of the individual on the property, as well as the harassment texts that have been sent.

