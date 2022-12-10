Drug/narcotics violations: On Dec. 2 police responded to a dispute on Cosby Hwy. Dispatch advised the call arose when a possible drunk driver drove through a yard and damaged the residents’ shrubbery. Rachel Mullins stated she was driving when her brakes went out momentarily and she panicked, driving into the bushes. When asked there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Mullins and her passenger appeared nervous. A K9 was deployed, who alerted to the back left driver’s side. A suspected heroin-like substance in a baggie weighing approximately .90 grams was located in the door. While searching, a green, leafy substance weighing approximately 3.68 grams was located inside a purse that was stuffed into a duffel bag along with two suspected pipes. Mullins was transported to Cocke County Jail.

Domestic assault: On Dec. 2 contact was made with Bobby Phillips at 4342 Groundhog Road who advised his soon to be ex-wife, Crystal Phillips, had assaulted him after they got into an argument about her leaving the residence. Bobby stated Crystal did not live there and, after asking her to leave, she began to assault him, scratching his face and shoving him. He advised Crystal had been having some mental health issues and that she began speaking incoherently about working for the CIA. Crystal was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

