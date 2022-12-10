Drug/narcotics violations: On Dec. 2 police responded to a dispute on Cosby Hwy. Dispatch advised the call arose when a possible drunk driver drove through a yard and damaged the residents’ shrubbery. Rachel Mullins stated she was driving when her brakes went out momentarily and she panicked, driving into the bushes. When asked there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Mullins and her passenger appeared nervous. A K9 was deployed, who alerted to the back left driver’s side. A suspected heroin-like substance in a baggie weighing approximately .90 grams was located in the door. While searching, a green, leafy substance weighing approximately 3.68 grams was located inside a purse that was stuffed into a duffel bag along with two suspected pipes. Mullins was transported to Cocke County Jail.
Domestic assault: On Dec. 2 contact was made with Bobby Phillips at 4342 Groundhog Road who advised his soon to be ex-wife, Crystal Phillips, had assaulted him after they got into an argument about her leaving the residence. Bobby stated Crystal did not live there and, after asking her to leave, she began to assault him, scratching his face and shoving him. He advised Crystal had been having some mental health issues and that she began speaking incoherently about working for the CIA. Crystal was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Aggravated assault: Deputies responded Dec. 3 to 3134 East Hwy. 25/70 in Del Rio about a neighbor shooting an AR15 rifle at another neighbor. Deputies spoke with Thomas Seymore and Russel Mooneyham. Seymore stated Bryan Shubert threw firecrackers out because Seymore’s dog was barking, which frightened the dog, causing it to break its leash. Seymore and Shubert started arguing. Seymore stated Shubert went in his residence and came back out with an AR15 rifle and fired three rounds, which went into the ground, but very close to Seymore. Deputies then went to 107 Dean Way and spoke with Shubert. The rifle was recovered, which had a magazine loaded with eight rounds. One of the three spent shell casings was located and the three holes in the ground where the bullets hit. Shubert was placed under arrest for aggravated assault. Seymore has a security camera that may have recorded the incident.
Possession of schedule II, IV / Drug paraphernalia uses: On Dec. 4 a red Honda Element was traveling on Cosby Highway with a plate that came back to a 2005 Chevy truck. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Whitney Scheuer. The front seat passenger, Blaine Williams, was showing to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Cocke County for violation of probation and was placed under arrest. Scheuer was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and she stated she didn’t believe so and consented to a search of the vehicle. A brown purse was located between the seats and Scheuer indicated it belonged to her. Inside was .43 grams of suspected methamphetamine. A further search of the vehicle located 4.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3/4 of a green pill suspected to be Xanax and a glass pipe. Both Scheuer and Williams denied any knowledge of the narcotics. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule IV and unlawful drug paraphernalia activities. Scheuer was also charged for registration violation.
Domestic assault: A deputy responded Dec. 5 to 1309 Ivy Hall Drive after dispatch received a third party call that a male was beating a female at this address. Both the male, Clint Austin Trice, and female, Katie Lynn Nease, came outside and appeared to be sweating, breathing heavy and distraught. Nease advised they got into an argument and Trice took her wallet and phone because she would not give keys to a vehicle. Nease said they began rolling around, “wrestling” and possibly struck or fell on a chair. Nease was observed to have multiple large red marks and scrapes along both arms, freshly peeled skin on her knuckles, which were bleeding, a red mark on her left temple and red marks on both feet. Nease appeared to be avoiding the question of how the marks were received. There were no visible marks on Trice and he stated it was just a simple “husband and wife” thing and they were not physical with each other in any way. When asked how Nease may have received the marks on her, he responded they work construction together. Trice was placed into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.