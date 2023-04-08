Domestic assault: A deputy responded to Dollar General Market at 3290 Cosby Highway in Cosby on April 3 regarding a physical assault. Deputy was advised the aggressor was passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant, who stated he was giving his roommate, Darrell McGee, a ride home from Pigeon Forge when McGee started saying off the wall things following a disagreement. The complainant stated McGee punched him in the right side of his face while he was driving. He further advised McGee had a knife with him and blood on his hands. McGee was located in the vehicle and was awake. He was ordered out of the vehicle. A small, needle-like object was observed in the seat. Nothing further was found. When asked what occurred, McGee stated “nothing out of the ordinary.” A written statement was provided by the complainant and McGee was informed he was under arrest for domestic assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.

Theft of property: On April 3 a deputy responded to Blalock’s Construction on Woodson Road in Newport regarding a theft. Upon arrival, the foreman stated someone cut open two large toolboxes and stolen approximately $5,000 worth of crane rigging equipment. No suspect known at this time.

