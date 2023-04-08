Domestic assault: A deputy responded to Dollar General Market at 3290 Cosby Highway in Cosby on April 3 regarding a physical assault. Deputy was advised the aggressor was passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant, who stated he was giving his roommate, Darrell McGee, a ride home from Pigeon Forge when McGee started saying off the wall things following a disagreement. The complainant stated McGee punched him in the right side of his face while he was driving. He further advised McGee had a knife with him and blood on his hands. McGee was located in the vehicle and was awake. He was ordered out of the vehicle. A small, needle-like object was observed in the seat. Nothing further was found. When asked what occurred, McGee stated “nothing out of the ordinary.” A written statement was provided by the complainant and McGee was informed he was under arrest for domestic assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Theft of property: On April 3 a deputy responded to Blalock’s Construction on Woodson Road in Newport regarding a theft. Upon arrival, the foreman stated someone cut open two large toolboxes and stolen approximately $5,000 worth of crane rigging equipment. No suspect known at this time.
Warrant: Deputies observed Damian Nau walking out of Webb’s Market on April 4, where Nau was arrested on an active no-bond capias out of Cocke County. Nau was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Vandalism: CCSO answered a call April 2 at 1330 Hwy 25/70E regarding vandalism at the car wash attached to Shell in Carson Springs. The owner stated he checks machinery every evening around 7 p.m., but on the evening of April 2 he noticed two dispensers had been completely taken out and the surrounding area extensively damaged. Signs of visible entry were observed. There was no surveillance video. The owner was unable to state how much currency there was in the coin machines, but stated they had been completely full. He priced the two dispensers and recovery of the door locks at around $8,000 to $10,000.
Probation violation: A deputy observed a vehicle traveling on Cosby Highway on April 4 driven by Arron Binkley. The deputy had prior knowledge of felony warrants for Binkley’s arrest out of Sevier County and active warrants for probation violation out of Cocke County. Deputies had been advised Binkley had made threats to shoot at law enforcement if caught. Once Binkley came to a stop on Wilton Springs Road, two deputies conducted a felony traffic stop and took Binkley into custody. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
Public intoxication: A deputy was dispatched April 5 to Dollar General located at 107 Old Highway 411 regarding a male who appeared to be under the influence, walking in and out of the store and harassing customers. Store footage from inside the store was shown by the manager to the responding deputy and the male appeared to have trouble standing and was moving erratically. The manager said the male left walking toward the Sunoco station at 1321 West Highway25/70. The man, identified as Jaron Shetley, was located there in the parking lot still acting in an erratic manner. He stated he had consumed methamphetamine three days ago but not since. Due to his apparent level of intoxication and concern for his safety, Shetley was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: A deputy was responding April 5 to a call on Cosby Highway when a vehicle driven by Kelsey Valentine pulled out of Deer Foot Road and nearly collided with the deputy’s vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was asked if she had consumed any drugs or alcohol. Valentine stated she smoked four or five hits of what she described as a delta seven dab pen about 30 minutes before operating the vehicle. Field sobriety testing was conducted and Valentine performed poorly. It also was discovered the plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle and had expired in 2016. Valentine was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Neighbor dispute: On April 5 at approximately 9:54 p.m., a deputy responded to 912 N. Highway 340 in Parrottsville to a possible physical altercation between neighbors and a weapon was fired. Contact was made with Justin Sifontes and Carton Coles. Silfontes stated he was laying down trying to sleep because had work in the morning when Coles began revving his motorcycle. Silfontes stated he asked Coles to stop but he continued revving the motorcycle, so Silfontes stepped outside and fired two shots for a muzzle loader onto his own property. Coles stated he just left the motorcycle store, came home, turned it off when Silfontes came outside, fired multiple shots from a gun and started yelling at him. Both parties were notified they do not need to be outside firing weapons or revving any vehicles that late at night and if they have complaints to contact law enforcement to handle it correctly. Both parties wanted each other trespassed from their respective properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.