AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-DOMESTIC: On Sept. 12, deputies responded to a physical domestic. A female called and stated she had been assaulted. While responding, dispatch advised the male had now called in. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the male sitting on the front porch of the residence. He was later identified as Antonio Fuguet , 45. Fuguet was asked about the incident and stated that the female inside wanted to argue so he came outside after she bit his finger. The female who stated she had been fighting with Fuguet when it became physical. She decided she was going to sleep on the couch, but Fuguet got mad that she was taking the blanket out to the couch. She provided a statement both verbally and written that Fuguet grabbed her by the throat and pushed her down onto the bed. Her sister was there during this, and stated that she was trying to pull Fuguet off of her. Fuguet was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE ALCOHOL: On Sept. 11, a deputy traveling on West Highway 25-70 and while stopped at a red light, a driver was observed in the next lane taking a drink of a Bud Light. After the light changed the vehicle was weaving inside its lane of travel. When the vehicle was stopped, the driver, Roger Jones, 65, stated he did not have a license and when asked if he had been drinking he stated he was on his second one. Jones perform poorly Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Central dispatch advised that Jones’ license was revoked for DUI. Jones was placed in custody, was read the Tennessee Blood and/ or Breath Consent Advisement, and consented to provide a blood sample. Jones was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
