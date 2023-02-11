Resisting: On Feb. 2, K9 Deputy Jacob Damron, along with narcotic agents, went to 1456 Lark Road to serve a warrant on Michael Brooks. He was placed under arrest without incident. Brooks advised nobody else was inside but deputies could hear a male talking. The male then walked to the door and told deputies there were two females inside the residence and gave consent for deputies to come inside. Deputies noticed a dryer door cracked open with a female, Megan Finchum, hiding inside. It was learned she had an active warrant for probation violation out of Cocke County for her arrest. When deputies tried to place her in custody she began pulling away and swinging her arms, refusing to follow commands. Deputies were subsequently able to place Finchum in custody and transport her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Domestic assault: CCSO responded Feb. 4 to the area of 325 Chestnut Ridge Way in reference to a possible intoxicated male walking around on another property carrying a bottle. Upon arrival a male, identified as Dewey Talton, was observed at 1544 Bullard Drive, walking around in circles and talking to himself. He stated he was wanting to climb trees and was just having fun. Contact was made then with Candie Crum at the door of the residence. Two other females walked up, identified as Trish Ramsey and Casey Webb. Crum then stated Webb had been assaulted by Talton this morning and had videos of the incident. Prior to viewing the video, red marks were noticed on Webb’s throat from where they stated Talton had grabbed her by the throat. After viewing video, Talton was seen grabbing Webb by the throat and pushing her into the wall. Talton stated all three of the females had come into his room and started spitting at him and he came outside to get away from them. Talton was placed in custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.

