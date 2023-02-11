Resisting: On Feb. 2, K9 Deputy Jacob Damron, along with narcotic agents, went to 1456 Lark Road to serve a warrant on Michael Brooks. He was placed under arrest without incident. Brooks advised nobody else was inside but deputies could hear a male talking. The male then walked to the door and told deputies there were two females inside the residence and gave consent for deputies to come inside. Deputies noticed a dryer door cracked open with a female, Megan Finchum, hiding inside. It was learned she had an active warrant for probation violation out of Cocke County for her arrest. When deputies tried to place her in custody she began pulling away and swinging her arms, refusing to follow commands. Deputies were subsequently able to place Finchum in custody and transport her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: CCSO responded Feb. 4 to the area of 325 Chestnut Ridge Way in reference to a possible intoxicated male walking around on another property carrying a bottle. Upon arrival a male, identified as Dewey Talton, was observed at 1544 Bullard Drive, walking around in circles and talking to himself. He stated he was wanting to climb trees and was just having fun. Contact was made then with Candie Crum at the door of the residence. Two other females walked up, identified as Trish Ramsey and Casey Webb. Crum then stated Webb had been assaulted by Talton this morning and had videos of the incident. Prior to viewing the video, red marks were noticed on Webb’s throat from where they stated Talton had grabbed her by the throat. After viewing video, Talton was seen grabbing Webb by the throat and pushing her into the wall. Talton stated all three of the females had come into his room and started spitting at him and he came outside to get away from them. Talton was placed in custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Public intoxication/disorderly conduct: A deputy responded Feb. 4 to I-40 at exit 451 WB off ramp for a male who had overdosed. Contact was made with a driver of a medical transport company who advised he was taking Faisal Quyyumi to rehab in Sevier County. Quyyumi was in the front passenger seat unresponsive with pinpoint pupils, shallow breathing and a weak pulse. A dose of Narcan was given along with sternum rubs and he became responsive. He denied any drug use, only alcohol and stated he consumed wine and clear vodka. EMS arrived and Quyyumi refused to go to the hospital. The medical transport driver stated Quyyumi tried twice to hop out of the moving vehicle and he could not continue giving him a ride until he sobered up. Quyyumi then agreed to go with EMS to the hospital but became aggressive toward them. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant: A deputy was dispatched Feb. 5 to Jack’s Market to meet with Sevier County Sheriff’s Office so they could transfer custody of a female that had an arrest warrant out of Cocke County. The female, Linda McSwain, was transferred into CCSO custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched on Feb. 5 to 131 Song Road for an active domestic assault involving a father, Ronald Ray, son, Trevaughn Ray and daughter, Tia Ray. It was stated Ronald Ray got into an argument with Trevaughn and Trevaughn pushed Ronald away. Trevaughn then stated that Ronald charged at him, pushed him to the ground and said he was going to kill him. Trevaughn had multiple scratches on his face and neck. Tia stated she saw Ronald on top of Trevaughn and tried to pull Ronald off and Ronald said he was going to kill them. Ronald stated his son was paranoid and they got into an argument. Ronald stated Trevaughn took a swing at him and they got into a physical fight and Tia came to break them up. Ronald was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Introduction into a penal institution: On Feb. 6 contact was made with Steve Ellison during a traffic stop on the 440 Westbound ramp. It was confirmed he had an active warrant for his arrest for introduction into a penal institution and he was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Possession: While patrolling the area of Highway 73 on Feb. 6, the back seat passenger, Detrich Nau, was seen throwing items out of the window and the items were hitting the patrol car. A traffic stop ensued at Edwina Bridgeport Road. Nau advised it was the shells of pistachio nuts. A smell of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search was undertaken and Nau advised there was some marijuana in the back seat where he was sitting. Deputies also located a Yeti soda can with a false top in the front passenger floor board where Robert Davis was sitting. Once removing the top, the contents inside were observed. Deputies located three clear bags with a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing approximately eight grams, a powdery substance believed to be heroin/Fentanyl and several empty baggies along with syringes. Davis was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. Nau was cited for littering and simple possession.
Driving while license revoked/driving while in possession of methamphetamine/possession of schedule II: On Feb. 6 while on the Cosby Cutoff, a vehicle was observed coming onto the roadway pulling into the middle of both lanes and then traveling to the next road while failing to maintain lane. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver, Ricky Haney, was found to have his license revoked due to a prior DUI charge. He was taken into custody and was asked if there was anything in the vehicle as a needle was seen in his right front pocket. He admitted to having some “meth” under the driver’s seat. There, 7.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located under the seat. The passenger, Jason Norwood, had an active violation of probation warrant and was taken into custody as well.
