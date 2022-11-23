Domestic assault: CCSO was dispatched Nov. 15 to 150 KOA Lane for a welfare check on Hailey Colston after her mother called and reported she had been arguing with her boyfriend. She stated Colston started walking toward US-25W after a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Gary Lee Holbrooks Jr. Dispatch then advised there were three people standing/walking in the travel lanes of US-25W at Victory Lane in Newport. Contact was made with the three individuals, Colston, Holbrooks and Christopher Goad. Holbrooks was standing in the travel lane and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was having a hard time maintaining his balance. Goad stated Colston left the residence after arguing with Holbrooks and Holbrooks started chasing her down the street. Goad stated he was able to catch up with them to bring them home at which time a verbal altercation started between him and Holbrooks. Goad stated Holbrooks became irate and pushed him to the ground, causing minor injuries to his left hand. Holbrooks was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Driving under influence of alcohol: On Nov. 22 a vehicle was observed traveling NB on Cosby Highway striking the curb and then driving completely onto the sidewalk before continuing NB. The vehicle then turned onto Hwy 25/70 and crossed the yellow divider. A traffic stop was initiated at the Sunoco station at 190 West Broadway and the driver was identified as John T. Childers. It was noted the rear passenger side tire was completely deflated and had a hole in the sidewall. Childer’s license was confirmed as being revoked for driving under the influence. Childers performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a strong odor of alcohol was detected. Childers was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail. He refused to provide a blood sample for chemical testing.
Failure to comply with child support/resisting arrest/reckless driving/driving while license suspended: On Nov. 19 a spray painted blue SUV traveling SB on Cosby Highway was observed. A check of the registration number confirmed the vehicle was supposed to be white. A traffic stop was eventually conducted after a pursuit at the intersection of Epley Road and Fancy Way. The driver, identified as William Penn, was confirmed to have a suspended license and an active warrant for failure to comply with child support. During the course of the pursuit, Penn failed to maintain proper lane and operated the vehicle in a reckless manner while attempting to evade law enforcement. Penn stayed on Epley Road the entire time before turning into the Lowe’s parking lot where he rammed the gate at the back of the store fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded line. Penn did resist arrest by pulling his arms back to the front of his body and laying on them, but was eventually placed in cuffs and taken into custody. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and the vehicle was returned to the registered owner, who was not involved in the incident.
Driving under influence of alcohol: On Nov. 20 officers were notified by dispatch that a male was at the Newport Medical Center needing a ride home. While en route to Newport Medical Center, officers were advised the the male, Shawn Martin, was involved the day before in an accident and was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol and had warrants. Cocke County Jail confirmed it had hard copies in hand. Martin was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Unlawful drug paraphernalia uses: While patrolling the area of Greasy Cove Road, a traffic stop was conducted on a black passenger vehicle with a tag that came back to a 2002 Volkswagen. The driver, Gary Blaze, immediately stated he knew the tag was incorrect. The occupants of the vehicle appeared very nervous and digging around inside the vehicle. Blaze stated he knew the passengers very well and the front seat passenger was like his stepdad. When asked the name, Blaze stated he only knew his first name but has been around him his entire life. K9 Wubba was deployed for an exterior sniff and showed a change of behavior on the passenger side door area. Occupants were removed from the vehicle and a probable cause search located several syringes inside a bag that belonged to the back seat passenger, Alexis Williams. Williams was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.
