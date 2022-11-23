Domestic assault: CCSO was dispatched Nov. 15 to 150 KOA Lane for a welfare check on Hailey Colston after her mother called and reported she had been arguing with her boyfriend. She stated Colston started walking toward US-25W after a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Gary Lee Holbrooks Jr. Dispatch then advised there were three people standing/walking in the travel lanes of US-25W at Victory Lane in Newport. Contact was made with the three individuals, Colston, Holbrooks and Christopher Goad. Holbrooks was standing in the travel lane and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was having a hard time maintaining his balance. Goad stated Colston left the residence after arguing with Holbrooks and Holbrooks started chasing her down the street. Goad stated he was able to catch up with them to bring them home at which time a verbal altercation started between him and Holbrooks. Goad stated Holbrooks became irate and pushed him to the ground, causing minor injuries to his left hand. Holbrooks was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.

Driving under influence of alcohol: On Nov. 22 a vehicle was observed traveling NB on Cosby Highway striking the curb and then driving completely onto the sidewalk before continuing NB. The vehicle then turned onto Hwy 25/70 and crossed the yellow divider. A traffic stop was initiated at the Sunoco station at 190 West Broadway and the driver was identified as John T. Childers. It was noted the rear passenger side tire was completely deflated and had a hole in the sidewall. Childer’s license was confirmed as being revoked for driving under the influence. Childers performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a strong odor of alcohol was detected. Childers was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail. He refused to provide a blood sample for chemical testing.

