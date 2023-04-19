Failure to appear: Deputies responded April 13 to 850 Fowlers Ridge Road regarding an active break-in. A vehicle was spotted leaving the area and contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, Mark Lewis and April Widener. Contact was also made with the caller and all doors appeared to be secured. Lewis and Widener stated that they had run out of gas and were asking people for assistance. Lewis was found to have to have active failure to appear warrants out of Hamblen County and Widener had a warrant out of Claiborne County for felony possession of methamphetamine. Both were taken into custody. On the way to the jail, Widener began to complain of minor shortness of breath. An ambulance was requested to meet the deputy at the jail and Widener began to complain of worsening shortness of breath. Traffic was upgraded to lights and sirens and EMS evaluated at the jail and transported her to Newport Medical Center. She was cleared medically to go to jail. Both Lewis and Widener were trespassed from 850 Fowlers Ridge Road.

Assault: A deputy responded April 13 to 146 Badger Mountain Way about an assault and the offender had left the residence. Joyce Leeds advised that her neighbor’s sister, Misty Caughron, had come by her house to pick up a dog at which time words were exchanged and Leeds was struck in the back left shoulder, upper back and was pushed, causing her to fall into the couch where she struck the arm of the couch with her ribs. General redness was noted in the location where she said she was struck. She stated her ribs and and back were in severe pain. An ambulance was requested but she declined transport and said she would see her doctor in the morning. Caughron is being charged with assault and a warrant is on file with the Cocke County Jail.

