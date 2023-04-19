Failure to appear: Deputies responded April 13 to 850 Fowlers Ridge Road regarding an active break-in. A vehicle was spotted leaving the area and contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, Mark Lewis and April Widener. Contact was also made with the caller and all doors appeared to be secured. Lewis and Widener stated that they had run out of gas and were asking people for assistance. Lewis was found to have to have active failure to appear warrants out of Hamblen County and Widener had a warrant out of Claiborne County for felony possession of methamphetamine. Both were taken into custody. On the way to the jail, Widener began to complain of minor shortness of breath. An ambulance was requested to meet the deputy at the jail and Widener began to complain of worsening shortness of breath. Traffic was upgraded to lights and sirens and EMS evaluated at the jail and transported her to Newport Medical Center. She was cleared medically to go to jail. Both Lewis and Widener were trespassed from 850 Fowlers Ridge Road.
Assault: A deputy responded April 13 to 146 Badger Mountain Way about an assault and the offender had left the residence. Joyce Leeds advised that her neighbor’s sister, Misty Caughron, had come by her house to pick up a dog at which time words were exchanged and Leeds was struck in the back left shoulder, upper back and was pushed, causing her to fall into the couch where she struck the arm of the couch with her ribs. General redness was noted in the location where she said she was struck. She stated her ribs and and back were in severe pain. An ambulance was requested but she declined transport and said she would see her doctor in the morning. Caughron is being charged with assault and a warrant is on file with the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: A deputy responded April 13 to Laurel Way in Cosby in reference to a call from dispatch about an accident with injuries reported by Onstar Services. At the scene, a white Ford Explorer was in the ditch on the left side of the road. Further ahead was a Chevrolet Silverado with its flashing lights on. Three males were observed standing on the roadway and one was very unsteady on his feet, taking a step backwards and almost falling down the embankment. The male, James Holland, said he was OK and did not have anything to drink or taken any medication. Holland stated he drove off the roadway in the Ford Explorer then went to his house to get the Chevrolet Silverado to pull the Explorer out of the ditch and drove off the roadway “when his dog jumped in his lap.” He was very unsteady when performing field tests. An ambulance checked him for injuries and he was cleared medically. He did consent to a blood draw. James asked several times why he was in a “cop car” and it was explained again to him he was under arrest for driving under the influence and failure to exercise due care. About 45 minutes later the deputy received a call that James was requesting I return to come back and take him for his blood draw. I informed them the blood draw had already been performed.
Warrant: On April 15 a vehicle was observed turning on Highway 73 from East 25-70 and the driver did not have a seatbelt on. A traffic stop was made at 718 Old Edwina Road. The driver, Charles Gorrell, was found to have an active warrant for capias out of Cocke County and a capias out of Jefferson County. He was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Violation of probation: CCSO was contacted by Johnson City Police Department to see if CCSO deputies could pick up Keivon Robinson on a warrant issued for violation of protection order. The warrant was confirmed and CCSO arrived at 768 Musterfield Road and Robinson was taken into custody to be held for transport by Washington County.
Violation of implied consent/DUI/possession of handgun while under influence: While traveling April 15 on Foothills Parkway, a deputy noticed a vehicle in the tree line off the roadway. The driver, Kenneth Campbell, stated he was OK and didn’t need EMS. He stated he was traveling down Foothills Parkway and didn’t realize the curve in the roadway was as sharp as it was and he left the road and hit a tree. From the markings on the road, it appeared he was traveling at a high rate of speed. He stated he was coming down from South Carolina and was just exploring. He performed poorly on standardized field tests. He had the smell of alcohol coming from him and was having a hard time keeping his balance and has slurred speech. It was noted he had urinated on himself. He agreed to provide a blood sample, but later refused. A loaded 9mm handgun was located in his vehicle. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: A deputy responded April 16 to Newport Medical Center regarding a possible domestic assault. Upon arrival, Laquita Cook stated she and her now ex-girlfriend, Janett Mazzeo, had gotten into an argument and Mazzeo had taken her phone and debit cards and threw them into the bathtub. Cook stated she then grabbed Mazzeo’s handbag and Mazzeo grabbed the bag and pulled on it, causing her to fall out of her wheelchair. Mazzeo did call for an ambulance to help Cook and Cook requested to go to the ER. Cook stated Mazzeo has been verbally abusing her, calling her names and stating she will kill her and chop her up. She said she wanted to go to ER because she was afraid of Mazzeo. ER staff advised they observed Mazzeo calling Cook several names. A bruise was observed on Cook’s forehead and a warrant will be on file for Mazzeo for domestic assault.
Probation violation: A deputy was dispatched April 16 to 115 Stinson Road on a domestic disturbance. Upon making contact there, Danielle Weyer stated nothing had happened. While speaking with her, Jennifer Hurst and Benjamin Allison walked out of a wooded area near the rear of the residence. Both were confirmed to have active warrants out of Cocke County and were taken into custody. Allison was wanted on violation of probation and Hurst on a capias. It was then discovered Weyer had an active probation violation and capias out of Cocke County. All three were transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: On April 17 a deputy, while going to a call on I-30, got on the EB ramp at 440 mil marker and saw a BMW that appeared to be stopped with no headlights on. A male, identified later as Sean Michael Gregory, appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat. After being awakened by yelling at him and knocking repeatedly on the window, he appeared confused, surprised and dazed, placed both feet in the driver’s seat and was non-responsive to commands. He repeatedly attempted to turn the steering wheel and and place his foot on the gas pedal while the vehicle was off and in park. He then appeared to reach for an unknown object and the deputy approached the vehicle with a weapon drawn on him and was told multiple times to exit the vehicle. Another deputy arrived and Gregory was advised via PA to exit. A knife was found lying on the passenger seat where he had been reaching. He appeared to be highly impaired and was placed under arrest. He refused to provide a blood sample and refused to perform standardized field sobriety testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.