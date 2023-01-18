DUI: Deputies responded Jan. 12 to a report of a man that was stopped in the middle of Holt Town Road and when they arrived on the scene found a male driver in the driver’s seat of a vehicle unresponsive. Deputies were able to reach through the window and open the door and noticed a smell of alcohol and a can of unopened beer in the center console. Deputies had to put the vehicle in park. When the driver came to, he was identified as Joseph McDaniels. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. He consented to provide a sample. After his blood was drawn he was transported to Cocke County Jail.
DUI/Possession of handgun while under influence: A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Jan. 13 while patrolling Industrial Road. As the stop was initial a BOLO came across from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a vehicle involved in a shooting. The vehicle that had been pulled over matched the description and the last name of the driver, Clayton Bellew, on the BOLO. He was ordered from the vehicle and was cuffed and detained. In the passenger seat of the vehicle was a brass shell casing and handgun between the driver seat and center seat. Also noted was an opened bottle of Boot Legger alcoholic beverage in the rear floor board and six-pack Miller beer, with three missing. Bellew performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and refused to provide a blood sample He was then turned over to Cocke County Jail staff.
Possession: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 13. The driver, Allison Daniels, had an active warrant out of Cocke County for her arrest. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a search located a clear bag with suspected marijuana weighing approximately 10 grams in the passenger seat where Velma Moore was sitting. Moore was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: A deputy responded Jan. 13 to an accident at the intersection of Cope Blvd. and Chemwood Drive. The driver of a heavily damaged vehicle, Anthony Skidmore, was still inside and had to be extricated through the front window by Cocke County Fire Dept. and Newport Rescue Squad. He stated he was fine and did not need medical attention. He was observed to be unsteady on his feet. He admitted to having one beer and stated he knows he is not supposed to drink, so the one drink sent him over the edge. He performed poorly on standard field sobriety testing. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and did consent to providing a blood draw. He was transported then Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On Jan. 14 a deputy responded to a motor vehicle accident on Old Fifteenth Road in Del Rio. With the aid of emergency resources, the driver, William Holt, was able to get out of the car due to the position of the vehicle. He had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. He performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests and refused to submit a blood sample. Holt admitted to being drunk and stated he consumed about a half of a fifth of a bottle of liquor. He was transported to Cocke County Jail.
Drugs/narcotic violations: Deputy responded to 107 Old Highway 411 in reference to two suspicious subjects in a vehicle. Contact was made with Jordan Hammontree and Ashley Huff inside the vehicle. Huff was sitting in the passenger seat with a small plastic bag with a substance believed to be heroin in her lap. She was removed and placed under arrest. After a search of her person officers located additional heroin in her front pocket. She was also in possession of seven pills of suspected oxymorphone. She admitted both subjects were using narcotics on the day in question. Hammontree was then placed under arrest and searched and a small glass tube was found that Hammontree advised was heroin. A search of the vehicle showed Huff to be in possession of scales and more heroin in her purse. Both were charged and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Capias warrant: A traffic stop was initiated on Jan. 14 on a vehicle driving 53 mph in a 35 mph zone. The driver came back clear for warrants and had a valid license. The passenger, James Sparks, first identified himself as John Sparks, however, the deputy knew that to not be truthful and when asked again he provided his real name of James Sparks. He was found to have an active warrant out of Cocke County and was transported to Cocke County Jail. The driver was given a warning for speeding and released.
Driving while license suspended: A traffic stop was initiated on Jan. 15 on a vehicle with a headlight out. The driver, Chole Williams, was found to have a suspended license due to failure to appear. She was transported to Cocke County Jail and charged with driving on a suspended license and violation of light law.
