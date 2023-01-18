DUI: Deputies responded Jan. 12 to a report of a man that was stopped in the middle of Holt Town Road and when they arrived on the scene found a male driver in the driver’s seat of a vehicle unresponsive. Deputies were able to reach through the window and open the door and noticed a smell of alcohol and a can of unopened beer in the center console. Deputies had to put the vehicle in park. When the driver came to, he was identified as Joseph McDaniels. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. He consented to provide a sample. After his blood was drawn he was transported to Cocke County Jail.

DUI/Possession of handgun while under influence: A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Jan. 13 while patrolling Industrial Road. As the stop was initial a BOLO came across from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a vehicle involved in a shooting. The vehicle that had been pulled over matched the description and the last name of the driver, Clayton Bellew, on the BOLO. He was ordered from the vehicle and was cuffed and detained. In the passenger seat of the vehicle was a brass shell casing and handgun between the driver seat and center seat. Also noted was an opened bottle of Boot Legger alcoholic beverage in the rear floor board and six-pack Miller beer, with three missing. Bellew performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and refused to provide a blood sample He was then turned over to Cocke County Jail staff.

