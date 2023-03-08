Domestic assault: The sheriff department responded March 3 to 2310 Tobes Creek Road in Cosby to a possible fight. Dispatch advised that a 911 call was received from a child who stated there was a fight and then hung up. Upon arriving on scene, Misty Rodriguez advised she had noticed $900 missing from a wallet and went to Tessa Fox’s room to confront her. Rodriquez stated Fox jumped up and struck her in the face. A small amount of blood was observed on Rodriquez’s face. Fox stated that Rodriguez, her mother-in-law, started to confront her and stated Rodriguez started to choke her and that’s when the fight began. Both had marks on them from an apparent physical altercation and had conflicting stories, so both were arrested on domestic assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

DUI: A deputy was on-scene March 4 with a report of a downed tree and was notified by fire department units on scene that white Nissan Titan did not listen to their traffic commands, backed into a ditch and appeared to be under the influence. The vehicle was located on Upper Road, where it ran off the right side of the roadway. The deputy activated his blue emergency lights and the vehicle went halfway into the ditch and traveled for approximately another 15 feet before coming to a stop. The driver, Scott Prevost, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on standardized field tests. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex where he attempted to provide six breath samples, but all were insufficient.

