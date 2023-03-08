Domestic assault: The sheriff department responded March 3 to 2310 Tobes Creek Road in Cosby to a possible fight. Dispatch advised that a 911 call was received from a child who stated there was a fight and then hung up. Upon arriving on scene, Misty Rodriguez advised she had noticed $900 missing from a wallet and went to Tessa Fox’s room to confront her. Rodriquez stated Fox jumped up and struck her in the face. A small amount of blood was observed on Rodriquez’s face. Fox stated that Rodriguez, her mother-in-law, started to confront her and stated Rodriguez started to choke her and that’s when the fight began. Both had marks on them from an apparent physical altercation and had conflicting stories, so both were arrested on domestic assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: A deputy was on-scene March 4 with a report of a downed tree and was notified by fire department units on scene that white Nissan Titan did not listen to their traffic commands, backed into a ditch and appeared to be under the influence. The vehicle was located on Upper Road, where it ran off the right side of the roadway. The deputy activated his blue emergency lights and the vehicle went halfway into the ditch and traveled for approximately another 15 feet before coming to a stop. The driver, Scott Prevost, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on standardized field tests. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex where he attempted to provide six breath samples, but all were insufficient.
Criminal trespass: A deputy was dispatched to 949 Corn Hollow in reference to a neighbor stealing power. The complainant stated he owns the residence at 919 Corn Hollow and the subjects that live at 914 Corn Hollow keep going to 919 Corn Hollow and stealing power from his mobile home. The complainant stated he let his neighbors use the power at an outbuilding to charge a cell phone previously, but did not give permission to use it at 919 Corn Hollow. The complainant stated he did not want them back on his property. A video was viewed that showed a male walking onto the property. Contact was made with Christopher Cavett , who was identified on the video. Cavett was advised he was trespassed from the property at 919 and 949 Corn Hollow. Teresa Talley was also trespassed as well.
Domestic assault: A deputy responded March 6 to 1003 Ebenezer Road in Del Rio regarding an unwanted visitor. There was an ongoing dispute between siblings John Turner and Ellen Turner and initially they were advised it was a civil matter. While traveling on Old 15th, the deputy was stopped by Ellen Turner and asked the deputy to return to the residence who indicated he would but it still remained a civil matter. Upon returning to the home, both became irate and started yelling at each other. Ellen Turner went inside to get on the phone and the deputy remained outside with John Turner, when Ellen asked the deputy to come inside and speak to the person on the phone. At that point John blocked the deputy from entering the home and John went inside to grab the phone. When the deputy came inside, both parties were striking each other in the head, face and chest. Two more officers arrived and both parties were placed in custody and arrested for domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.