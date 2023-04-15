DUI/open container law: A deputy observed a vehicle on April 10 almost hit a patrol car head on and had to move to the side of the road to avoid being hit. The vehicle’s taillights were non-operational. The vehicle, driven by Jonathan Cardwell, was stopped after initiating blue lights and giving verbal command to stop. Cardwell’s speech was slurred and his eyes appeared red and glossed over. He had the odor of alcohol while speaking. He performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He stated he had 3-4 beers about 30 minutes earlier. He was taken into custody and gave consent to search his vehicle, at which point an open beer can was found on the driver side floorboard and another beer bottle that had been opened and re-capped was on the rear floorboard. He consented to give blood and was transported to Priority Ambulance and blood draw was conducted. Cardwell was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault/abuse of elderly: Deputies responded April 12 to a physical domestic at 1306 Shady Rest in Newport. The caller, Cennie Caldwell, 81, and Kelvin Hall, 55, advised they had been assaulted. Upon arrival, the suspect, Carlos Don Hall, 59, had already fled from the scene. Caldwell had bruising to the right arm and Kelvin Hall had bruise marks on the neck area. They stated Hall had come home drunk, after Kelvin said he called Carlos to come home because their mother was sick. The mother, Caldwell, at some point called Carlos Hall a derogatory name and Carlos got aggressive, pulled Kelvin off the bed and started to choke him and slung him to the ground, repeated the same motion again and at some point grabbed the mother and left bruises on her. Warrants are being placed on file at the Cocke County Jail for aggravated assault, domestic assault, and offense of abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.
Possession/vandalism: Officers were dispatched April 13 to 2233 Old Parrottsville Highway regarding a possible domestic disturbance. Malena Jenkins stated she had been trespassed from the property and had seen a helmet on the property that belonged to a friend. She stated she wanted to retrieve it and pushed over boyfriend’s motorcycle and said that “it was satisfying.” Her boyfriend, Carlton Coles, then exited the home, attempted to retrieve the helmet and began pushing her, grabbed her phone and threw it across the roadway. Jenkins stated Coles struck her in the face. Jenkins stated Coles, after striking her, grabbed a tool from a bag and “stabbed a hole” in her vehicle. A hole was located in the hood of her vehicle. Coles stated when he went to retrieve the helmet, Jenkins struck him in the face. Coles admitted to throwing her phone and “stabbing” Jenkins’ vehicle. Coles was taken into custody for domestic assault. Jenkins refused to prosecute for vandalism. A search of Coles located a glass pipe in his right front pocket and a small glass container containing .5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Jenkins was also taken into custody for vandalism, due to the damage to the motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.