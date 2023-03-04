Possession: An officer responded on Feb. 27 to a report of a possible intoxicated female at Dollar General at 4631 Cosby Highway. A female was observed sitting on the side of the building with one shoe and sock completely off. She was identified as Lisa James, who stated she had walked from her residence on Old Newport Highway in Sevierville and had been at Dollar General for about an hour. The store clerk stated customers had come into the store and said she was talking to people that weren’t there. James stated that she was on the cell phone with one of her friends. A consensual search of her purse located a small baggie with suspected heroin inside. She was then placed under arrest for simple possession and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession: Police responded Feb. 28 to 240 Huff Hollow Road regarding a verbal dispute. The parties were in the yard and they were separated and. While attempting to talk to Kimberly Shepherd, Daniel Shepherd walked over and interrupted on more than one occasion. At one point he walked over and said “this is all I do” and showed a small container of suspected marijuana. Upon searching him, a pair of brass knuckles, a small, black grinder, a small metal pipe and a baggie of suspected marijuana was recovered. The total weight of the suspected marijuana and their containers was 24.9 grams. Kimberly Shepherd stated Daniel Shepherd was on meth and had been up multiple days. She stated he just flipped out and was making statements that made no sense. She stated nothing physical had occurred. The mother of Kimberly Shepherd was also there and stated Daniel Shepherd went up to her property as well and she requested he be trespassed from 242 Huff Hollow Road. Daniel Shepherd was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear/probation violation: Police were dispatched Feb. 27 to 2480 Hartford Road in Cosby on reports of trespassers. Contact was made at the residence with two subjects, one being Jennifer Blair, who was confirmed to have active warrants out of Cocke County for violation of probation and failure to appear. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Violation of probation: On Feb. 27 an officer spoke by phone with a person who stated she was trying to get to her house to get stuff when the person who was going to help her stated a PT Cruiser was parked in her driveway. She stated she was scared to get her stuff. Police responded to 1575 Log Church Road and made contact with Daniel Wood, because the complainant owed him money. The complainant then advised she wanted Wood trespassed from the property and gone. Wood was found to have active warrants out of Hamblen County for violation of probation. He was informed he was trespassed from the property, was advised of his warrants, taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Simple possession: CCSO responded Feb. 28 to the area of Rankin Road near the intersection of Woodson Road regarding a male in a vehicle and has not moved for two hours. Contact with the driver, Justin Hazelwood, was made. Hazelwood was asked if there was anything illegal in the car and he stated he had a knife on him. During a pat down search, a needle was felt in his left front pocket in addition to a small baggie with suspected methamphetamine. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located a small metal container containing a similar substance. The approximate weight of the suspected methamphetamine in the containers was 18 grams. Hazelwood was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Disorderly conduct: A K9 deputy was dispatched to Dollar General in Bybee in regard to a female throwing items at customers’ vehicles and hitting the counter. Upon the deputy’s arrival a female was observed who had thrown items throughout the parking area such as trash out of her vehicle. She was found to be unsteady on her feet and stated she was just cleaning her car out. The manager of the store stated the female threw candy inside the store and was very upset because they asked for her I.D. before selling her tobacco products. She then climbed behind the counter and used a display item as a tool in attempting to break the glass to retrieve the tobacco products by herself before being asked to leave several times. The female would only tell the deputy her name was Tracey and gave two different birth dates and different last names and refused to answer any more questions. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. While en route, she made several comments about how she does any type of drug she can get her hands on and can use one ounce of cocaine per day. She was later identified as Tracey D. Carnella.
Probation violation: A deputy was assisting narcotics agents March 2 on a traffic stop on Johnson Street and the passenger, Terry Kirkpatrick, was found to have local warrants. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
