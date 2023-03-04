Possession: An officer responded on Feb. 27 to a report of a possible intoxicated female at Dollar General at 4631 Cosby Highway. A female was observed sitting on the side of the building with one shoe and sock completely off. She was identified as Lisa James, who stated she had walked from her residence on Old Newport Highway in Sevierville and had been at Dollar General for about an hour. The store clerk stated customers had come into the store and said she was talking to people that weren’t there. James stated that she was on the cell phone with one of her friends. A consensual search of her purse located a small baggie with suspected heroin inside. She was then placed under arrest for simple possession and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

Possession: Police responded Feb. 28 to 240 Huff Hollow Road regarding a verbal dispute. The parties were in the yard and they were separated and. While attempting to talk to Kimberly Shepherd, Daniel Shepherd walked over and interrupted on more than one occasion. At one point he walked over and said “this is all I do” and showed a small container of suspected marijuana. Upon searching him, a pair of brass knuckles, a small, black grinder, a small metal pipe and a baggie of suspected marijuana was recovered. The total weight of the suspected marijuana and their containers was 24.9 grams. Kimberly Shepherd stated Daniel Shepherd was on meth and had been up multiple days. She stated he just flipped out and was making statements that made no sense. She stated nothing physical had occurred. The mother of Kimberly Shepherd was also there and stated Daniel Shepherd went up to her property as well and she requested he be trespassed from 242 Huff Hollow Road. Daniel Shepherd was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

