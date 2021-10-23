Monday night wasn’t the start to the season Smoky Mountain had hoped for. On Thursday both the Bears and Lady Bears reversed their opening week fortunes with victories in early matchups over Centerview.
Grassy Fork followed the same pattern, posting victories on the road at Del Rio. Cosby and Parrottsville maintained their perfect starts to the year, as the Eagles topped Edgemont in the Panthers’ and Lady Panthers’ season openers, and the Parrotts and Lady Parrotts were victorious in their home opener against Northwest.
Find full recaps of Thursday’s games in the stories below:
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 34, CENTERVIEW 13 (GIRLS)
With bookend shutout quarters, the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears were dominant in a 34-13 victory over the Centerview Lady Falcons on Thursday morning.
Alyssa Sussalla and Azariah Spurgeon each co-led Smoky Mountain in scoring with 10 points apiece. Kylie Vinson was Centerview’s leading scorer with six points.
Smoky Mountain led 6-0 after the first period, and carried a 14-1 lead into the half. Both teams combined for 26 points to open the second half, but Smoky Mountain extended its advantage to a 28-13 lead going into the fourth.
Like the first quarter, the Lady Bears shut out Centerview in the fourth. They scored six unanswered points to close out a 21-point win in their home opener for the season.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (34): Alyssa Sussalla 10, Azariah Spurgeon 10, Sara Guzman 5, Kassie Davis 3, Sophia Summerline 3, Lily Rich 2, Piper Whaley 1.
CENTERVIEW (13): Kylie Vinson 6, Josie Shaver 4, Taylor Crum 2, Trinity Ownby 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 37, CENTERVIEW 26 (BOYS)
Having to rally from a first-quarter deficit, the Smoky Mountain Bears closed the second half strong en route to their first victory of the season.
The Bears topped the Centerview Falcons on Thursday morning, 37-26, in their home opener of the 2021-22 campaign.
Ezra Spurgeon led Smoky Mountain in scoring with a game-high 17 points. Centerview’s Coulter Olivia led the Falcons in scoring with 10.
Centerview led 8-6 at the end of the opening period, but Smoky Mountain squeaked past for a narrow 15-14 advantage going into the half.
The Bears continued the momentum the carried into the locker room when coming out in the second half. They nearly doubled up the Falcons’ offensive production in each of the final two frames, leading 25-19 at the end of the third before going on to close out the 11-point victory.
Smoky Mountain remains at home to start next week as it’ll host Parrottsville, while Centerview stays on the road with a trip to Del Rio. Both games will tip at 6 p.m. on Monday.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (37): Ezra Spurgeon 17, Christian Walsh 9, Brody Stooksbury 6, Tucker Whaley 5.
CENTERVIEW (26): Coulter Olivia 10, Riley Collins 7, Christian Cole 5, Ryan Barrett 3, Jude Olivia 1.
GRASSY FORK 26, DEL RIO 5 (GIRLS)
Monday wasn’t the start to the year the defending champion Grassy Fork Lady Ravens had hoped for, but Thursday was certainly the turnaround they sought.
Grassy Fork was dominant in a 26-5 victory over the home standing Del Rio Lady Trojans on Thursday.
Katie Raines led the Lady Ravens in scoring with a game-high 10 points. She was the only scorer to reach double figures, as six different players from the Grassy Fork roster post scoring figures.
The Lady Ravens shut out Del Rio in the first half, taking a 6-0 lead after the first quarter and carrying a 16-0 lead into the half. Ripley Groat had all six points for them in the first six minutes, and finished the half with a team-leading eight points.
Del Rio scored five unanswered points in the third to narrow the deficit to 11 points, but Grassy Fork closed the game on a 10-0 run to close out the 21-point win on the road.
GRASSY FORK (26): Katie Raines 10, Ripley Groat 8, Bella Stanton 2, Stella Raines 2, Ada Peaton 2, Layla Bradley 2.
DEL RIO (5): Makaylee Hall 4, Payton Mathes 1.
GRASSY FORK 55, DEL RIO 21 (BOYS)
Bouncing back from an opening night loss, the Grassy Fork Ravens raced past the Del Rio Trojans for a 55-21 victory on Thursday.
Cruz Coggins led a trio of Grassy Fork scorers in double figures with a team-high 14 points. Draiden Sneed added 13 and Cooper Davis posted another 12 points in the victory. Del Rio’s Christian Bryan had a game-high 16 points in the loss.
The start to each half pushed the Ravens to victory. They put up 16 points in the first quarter and another 20 in the third.
Grassy Fork led 16-3 after the first period and carried a 29-14 lead into the half. It put the game away with 20 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a commanding 49-14 lead into the final frame before closing out the 34-point win on the road.
Both Grassy Fork and Del Rio will be at home to start next week’s slate. The Ravens will host Edgemont, while the Trojans will welcome Centerview. Both games will tip at 6 p.m. on Monday.
GRASSY FORK (55): Crus Coggins 14, Draiden Sneed 13, Cooper Davis 12, Austin Gorrell 4, Eli Gilliam 2, Elias Reed 2, Rylee Gilliam 2, Waylon McGaha 2, Asher Faison 2.
DEL RIO (21): Christian Bryan 16, Austin Burchfield 3, Eli Sprouse 2.
COSBY 40, EDGEMONT 14 (GIRLS)
The Cosby Lady Eagles are off to a 2-0 start.
After winning their season opener over Smoky Mountain on Monday, the Lady Eagles followed it with a 40-14 triumph over the Edgemont Lady Panthers on Thursday.
Allie Ottinger led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 12 points. Ella Hicks also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points.
Cosby led 13-3 after the first quarter, and took a 23-10 lead into the half. Ottinger paced the Lady Eagles with eight points by the intermission.
Cosby put the game away to start the second half, holding Edgemont scoreless in the third to take a 35-10 lead into the fourth. The Lady Eagles went on to close out the win by a 26-point margin.
COSBY (40): Allie Ottinger 12, Ella Hicks 11, Aden Heatherly 8, Kaley Moore 4, Destiny O’Dell 3, Faith Robinson 2.
EDGEMONT (14): Jaylen Moore 7, Lakelynn Fowler 3, Lynckon Haynes 2, Aubree Turczynowski 2.
COSBY 38, EDGEMONT 22 (BOYS)
The Cosby Eagles got off to a slow start and had to rally in their season opener on Monday.
That was far from the case on Thursday, though, as the Eagles put up 17 points in the first six minutes en route to a 38-22 victory over the Edgemont Lady Panthers.
Dusty Lane led the Eagles in scoring with a game-high 15 points. Edgemont was paced by Jamiel Smith with eight.
Cosby controlled the game from the opening tip, outscoring the home-standing Panthers 17-2 in the opening frame before taking a 19-4 advantage into the half.
Edgemont kept pace with the Eagles in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the first-half deficit it incurred to start the game. Cosby led 30-13 at the end of the third before closing out the 16-point win on the road to get to 2-0 to start the season.
The Eagles will have an open date to begin next week, while Edgemont will be on the road with a trip to Grassy Fork.
COSBY (38): Dusty Lane 15, Oaklon Cameron 8, Ethan Cardwell 5, Tanner Barnes 4, Parker Ford 4, Aiden McGaha 2.
EDGEMONT (22): Jamiel Smith 8, Ashton Thomas 4, Cooper Chambers 4, Lincoln Chambers 2, Noah Clark 2, Ayden Walker 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 55, NORTHWEST 4 (GIRLS)
The Parrottsville Lady Parrotts were strong in a 55-4 win over the Northwest Lady Patriots on Thursday.
Brookelyn Clevenger led Parrottsville in scoring with 13 points. Javin Campbell followed with an 11-point outing.
Parrottsville held Northwest scoreless in the first half, taking a 26-0 lead after the first quarter and carrying a 47-0 advantage into the half.
Northwest got on the board with baskets in the third and fourth quarters, but couldn’t overcome the deficit the Lady Parrotts put in place.
PARROTTSVILLE (55): Brookelyn Clevenger 13, Javin Campbell 11, Kate Kickliter 8, Hailee Hartsell 7, Blakelyn Clevenger 6, Cee Gee McNealy 4, Mallory Nease 4, Kadence Watson 2.
NORTHWEST (4): Jaden Moll 2, Karen Gonzalez 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 44, NORTHWEST 22 (BOYS)
It’s been a solid opening week for the Parrottsville Parrotts.
After picking up a victory in Monday to start the season, the Parrotts topped the Northwest Patriots, 44-22, on Thursday.
Eli Roberts led the Parrotts in scoring with a game-high 10 points. Fourteen different players posted scoring figures between the two teams in Thursday’s outing.
Parrottsville led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter, but widened the gap with a 14-point outing in the second to take a 22-8 lead into the half.
The Parrotts continued to put up points in the second half, scoring 16 in the third to take a 38-11 advantage into the fourth before closing out the 22-point victory over the Patriots.
Both Parrottsville and Northwest will be on the road to open next week’s slate. Parrottsville travels to Smoky Mountain, while Northwest makes the trip to Bridgeport. Both contests will tip at 6 p.m. on Monday.
PARROTTSVILLE (44): Eli Roberts 10, Waylon Fox 8, Daniel Price 7, Devin Caldwell 6, Dylan Fox 5, Vincent Steinbacher 3, Nate Mason 3, Logan Bowlin 2.
NORTHWEST (22): Haiden Nelson 6, Zander Hale 5, Ben Torres 3, Tyson Sutton 3, Donovan Campos 3, Jaden Marshall 2.
