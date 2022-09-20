COSBY — Cosby football coach Kevin Hall knows what to expect every time his Eagles face the Cloudland Highlanders: “a very, very physical football team.”
That’s especially true now, as both teams are coming off bye weeks — a period that “was really good” for a banged-up Cosby team.
Now, though, it’s back into game mode. And the stakes couldn’t be any higher.
When the ball is kicked off on Friday night at Virgil Ball Stadium, both teams won’t just be playing for pride — they’ll be playing in a game that is essential for the region standings, as well as playoff seeding and possible hosting.
Cosby (2-2) has hosted a playoff game. It’s done so more than once, in fact. But it has never won a region title.
This week, the Eagles must win to take another step toward reaching that goal.
Hall said his team understands that goal well and is focused toward its accomplishment.
“They’re an older group, they understand what’s at stake,” he said. “I think they’re hungry for it, and they want it.”
Wanting, however, does not translate to earning. For Cloudland (1-3), Cosby is preparing a little differently — and on a different schedule than normal, too.
Aside from Friday night’s football game, Virgil Ball Stadium has also hosted one middle school football game and one high school soccer game this week, with the Lady Eagles set to play at home again on Thursday against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
For Hall, that means shorter practice time and a need for more efficiency during the time they do have.
“We’ve got to be very organized, which Coach Cooper and I are,” he said. “I feel like we both do a good job of having a schedule and getting stuff done.”
That “stuff,” though, is a little more complex than usual this week, too. Because in the time it does have to prepare, Cosby is not just working on its own plays. The Eagles are also readying themselves for a type of physicality that only Cloudland can bring.
“They’re going to bring it, and we’re getting our kids ready for a very physical contest,” Hall said.
That means different looks from the scout team, a group Hall specifically challenged on Monday.
“It’s fairly simple to put a scout team out there to run their offense, because they just line up and mash you in the mouth,” he said. “But it is hard to get a scout team to match that physicality.”
The Eagles are doing their best, though, in each facet, and Hall said he feels confident that it will be enough.
In summation: “We definitely understand what it takes to win this game, and we’re showing it to them.”
Only time will tell if that presentation will yield the pivotal results that are on the line. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Cosby.
