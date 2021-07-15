Cosby and Cocke County high school football programs will grace the same field before opening the 2021 season.
On Tuesday the two programs announced they would take part in the first ever Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree, which will take place on August 13 at Cocke County’s Larry Williams Stadium.
The event will be four quarters, and will feature both CCHS and Cosby programs, along with Dobyns-Bennett’s high school freshman team and the pee wee football programs from Newport and Dandridge.
The final quarter of the night’s event will feature Cosby and Cocke County’s varsity teams squaring off for a 12-minute quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.