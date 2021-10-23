The struggles of having a young team have plagued the Cosby Eagles all season long.
Last Friday night the Cosby Eagles forced three turnovers but were unable to cash in and fell to the Unaka Rangers, 54-12.
In their first meeting with the Sale Creek Panthers, the Eagles hoped to finally earn their first win of the season. Unfortunately it didn’t work out that way. The Panthers scored 21 points in the first quarter and didn’t let off of the gas pedal en route to a 57-6 win over the Eagles.
Cosby now heads into the final week of the season, as it gets set to host Hancock County on a special Thursday night outing at Virgil Ball Stadium to close out the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.