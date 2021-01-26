JACKSBORO—Like in football the last two seasons, Cocke County and Campbell County were slated to start the season against each other.
However, COVID-19 issues intervened, and that game was pushed back. On Monday night, though, the two finally met on the hardwood.
Despite trailing for most of the night, the Lady Red persevered in the second half to pick up a solid 60-55 victory over the Lady Cougars of Campbell County on Monday night.
Paige Niethammer and Sydney Clevenger each led Cocke County (11-8) in scoring with 17 points apiece.
Campbell County led at the end of the opening frame, but the Lady Red got a spark of momentum to carry into the second.
Trailing 17-12 with time winding down in the first, Jayda Harden stepped up and buried a three at the horn to cut the Lady Cougars’ advantage to two at 17-15 at the end of the opener quarter.
The Lady Red continued to keep pace with Campbell County in the second, but couldn’t quite draw even.
The Lady Cougars led by as much as six before the half was up, but carried just a four point, 30-26 advantage into the locker room at the game’s intermission.
Niethammer, who was hampered with foul trouble in Cocke County’s last appearance on the floor, went into the half with a team-leading 11 points at the break, as she continued to be a force in the paint.
Both teams went back and forth to open the second half.
In their best scoring quarter of the night, the Lady Red put up 18 points in the third, and used a 5-0 run late in the period to take a 44-41 lead.
Campbell County edged back ahead before the end of the quarter, though, getting a basket to fall in the waning moments of the period to lead 45-44 going into the fourth.
Clevenger, who hadn’t made a shot from the field the entire first half, came up huge for the Lady Red down the stretch.
Burying a pair of threes in the fourth, she came up with 10 points in the final frame to help push CCHS ahead.
Cocke County quickly jumped on the Lady Cougars to start the fourth, taking a 50-45 lead with a 6-0 spurt. Campbell County fought to get back within two of the lead, but would draw no further.
Leading 60-53 in the final moments, the Lady Cougars mustered one final basket before the final horn, but only to cut a seven point losing margin down to five as the Lady Red came away with the road victory in Jacksoboro, Tenn.
