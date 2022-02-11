NEWPORT—With just over five minutes left in Tuesday night’s contest, the Cocke County Lady Red were staring down the barrel of another close and frustrating District 2-3A loss.
What happened over the next 5:27 might be a catalyst to spur the Lady Red into the postseason.
Cocke County closed Tuesday night’s league tilt with Greeneville on a 21-3 run to turn a 59-49 deficit into a 70-62 victory over the state’s eight-ranked Class AAA team. Four Cocke County players scored in double-figures and Gracie Gregg and Paige Niethammer each recorded double doubles.
Cocke County (20-4, 5-2) jumps into sole possession of second place in the league with the win over the Lady Devils. Cocke County has one scheduled district contest remaining, with first place Grainger High looming on February 14. Tuesday’s game was the final regular season league game on the slate for Greeneville.
Greeneville was seemingly comfortable with its 10-point edge just shy of the mid-point of the fourth quarter, as the Lady Devils (21-7, 5-3) seemed content to try their best to run out the clock and coast into clinching second place in the league standings.
Second-year Lady Red coach Chris Mintz had other ideas to help Cocke County reach its first 20-win season since 2012-13.
“We switched into a run and jump,” Mintz said. “That seemed to give (Greeneville) a lot of problems. (Greeneville) started feeling a little bit of pressure and we finally got a little bit excited and got on a run.
“(Greeneville was) trying to hold the ball with a lot of time left, which is really hard to do in high school basketball.”
Cocke County got consecutive buckets from senior guard Camryn Halcomb, the last being a 3-pointer with 3:44 to play to cut the Greeneville lead to 59-55. Mintz quickly fired a timeout after the Halcomb basket and made the move to jump into a press, which turned the tide.
The Lady Red scored the next nine points that turned the deficit into a 64-59 lead with 2:08 remaining. Gregg, who finished the night with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, knocked down a pair of free-throws, then promptly stole the inbounds pass and put the ball in the basket to tie the game at 59-59.
Before a stunned Greeneville team, which won the first battle between the two teams at Hal Henares Gymnasium in January, could react, they found themselves trailing just three minutes after having an insurmountable lead.
Cocke County’s pressure was relentless and when the game got physical, the Lady Devils settled for jump shots that simply did not fall. With the Lady Red in control of the game, the dominant home crowd roared with approval at every Greeneville miscue. Cocke County ran its home record to a perfect 9-0 on the season with the victory.
“Toward the end when we hit the run and jump, Greeneville was struggling with it and our crowd got excited and it was tough on them,” Mintz said.
The Lady Devils stopped the bleeding with a basket with 1:39 left, snapping a four minute scoreless skid, but would never pull any closer than the 64-62 score.
Cocke County gobbled up each Greeneville miss, as the Lady Red finished the night with 24 defensive boards and 32 total. The Lady Devils found much of their offensive success in the first half flow off of the offensive glass.
Mintz stressed the importance of keeping the Lady Devils off the glass in the second half and the message was heard and adhered to.
Niethammer finished the night with 14 points and 10 rebounds for yet another double double from the Lady Red junior forward.
“We just came in at halftime and preached that we have to rebound. Everyone has to rebound,” Mintz said. “We’re not tall, so we have to box out and rebound and do what we ask them to do. We weren’t doing that in the first half, we were standing around. We were almost playing scared in the first half it seemed like.”
Adding to Cocke County’s scoring barrage was senior guard Sydney Clevenger’s 14-point night, along with 15 from her backcourt partner Halcomb. Senior Jaylen Cofield also added seven points.
Such a deep and experienced roster, which can fill up the scoring column most nights, is a luxury for Mintz, whose team is averaging 67 points per game this season.
“They put a lot of effort into what they do,” Mintz said. “They like to run up and down. We can score… we’ve got scorers. At anytime they can all go off.
“(Being able to score) is why we try to tell them about playing unselfishly. They just need to play unselfish, because anybody can score at any time.”
Tuesday’s win was the first over Greeneville since January 14, 2019 and pushed Cocke County to a 20-win season for just the third time in 15 seasons.
The win was also the start of a long gauntlet that will lead into postseason play for Cocke County. The No. 9 ranked team in Class 2A, Gatlinburg-Pittman, came to Newport on Thursday night, followed by Class 4A’s Jefferson County and a February 14 date with Grainger High, which is ranked third in the state in Class 3A.
“This week right here is going to be huge for us,” Mintz said. “It’s seven days that will be really tough for us. If we’re not ready for the postseason after that, we’ll never be ready.”
When the smoke of the regular season is cleared, Cocke County will be awaiting a rematch with Greeneville in the District 2-3A Tournament semifinals on Saturday, February 19 at Hal Henard Gymansium in Greeneville.
On the line that night will not only be a spot in the District Tournament championship game, but also a home Region 1-AAA Tournament game. Winning the semifinal game also ensures that Grainger High would be on the opposite side of the bracket in the upcoming region tournament.
COCKE COUNTY (70): Gracie Gregg 17, Camryn Halcomb 15, Sydney Clevenger 14, Paige Niethammer 14, Jaylen Cofield 7, Destiny Reese 2.
GREENEVILLE (62): Lindy Carter 19, Delana DeBusk 12, Tambryn Ellenburg 6, Chloe Marsh 6, Kaylee Crumbley 5, Anna Shaw 4, Grace Hayes 4, Abby Adkins 3, Elgin Dilchert 3.
