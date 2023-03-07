NEWPORT — Andy Chrisman is entering his 13th season at the helm for Cocke County baseball.
The program has had its ups and downs during his tenure, but Chrisman appears almost giddy about what he has coming back this year: a stable full of seasoned players, each one with plenty of experience under his belt.
“We’ve got a little depth built up,” he summarized. “A lot of years, you’re just trying to find a couple who can play. This year, we’ve got 10 or 12 we feel really good about.”
Chrisman said the depth has brought some intrigue to intra-squad scrimmages, which are more competitive now than they have been before.
“It’s been a different but fun challenge,” he added.
Chrisman has also noticed more confidence, as illustrated by the demeanor when his team stepped off the bus for a preseason tilt with Jefferson County.
“They had a different look in their eye,” he said. “They knew they could compete. And that’s the difference.”
The change is partly due to experience, which has been a contributor across the roster.
But it is also due to a new presence within the CCHS dugout.
This preseason, Chrisman has brought on Keith Jones as an assistant coach and hitting coach.
Jones and Chrisman are quite familiar, as Jones served in the same role for Jefferson County when Chrisman was 16 and playing for the Patriots.
“It’s been an interesting dynamic,” said Chrisman with a laugh. “He will jokingly refer to me as ‘Boss,’ and I just ask him to please stop. I still call him ‘Coach,’ and sometimes I think I revert back into my 16-year-old self around him.
“We had a really good relationship then, and we’ve known each other for 22 years now. He made a tremendous difference in my life and is doing a fantastic job for the school.”
Chrisman noted that he asked Jones to take an audit of the program upon his arrival, which marked his first time back in a baseball dugout in 12 years.
Immediately, Chrisman said some things changed for the better.
The most notable change: the Fighting Cocks’ hitting approach, which is more clearly defined now and has resulted in the kind of confidence the team has begun to display.
“When I have a question about hitting, (Jones) is the guy I would call,” said Chrisman. “Having him here, we’ve got a staff full of guys who played ball in college. And the confidence Coach Jones has brought has made a big difference already.”
“We’re not trying to drop bombs,” Chrisman added. “You know, a home run is a double that went too far. We want to see how far and how hard we can hit it, not how high.”
Aside from confidence and hard-hit baseballs, Cocke County is also looking for more team success from a group with a couple of individuals standouts last season.
Zeke Cortez was an All-District selection in centerfield last year, and he is one of several seniors who are looking to flip the script this season.
“We’re going into the season with a new assistant coach who’s taught us a lot at the plate,” summarized Cortez. “The goal is to win as many games as we can.”
The same goal applies for sophomore Taylos Thomas, who received Newcomer of the Year last season for the Twin Lakes Conference — the first time in a decade that a CCHS player has accomplished that feat.
Thomas, like others on the Cocke County roster, has already gained plenty of knowledge at the plate — giving him a new level of readiness for any matchup this season.
“You can’t really play scared,“ he said. “Or else you’re already defeated.”
Cocke County will look to take that mindset into every pitch, every at-bat and every game this season.
It all begins on March 14 when the Fighting Cocks travel to Grainger at 5:30 p.m.
And, armed with a team that boasts plenty of depth, experience and confidence, Chrisman can’t wait to see what unfolds.
“This is the most excited I’ve been about a season in a really long time,” he said with a smile.
