The Newport Grammar School Warriors will have a say in defending their 2021 TMSAA Class A State Championship this coming weekend.
All thanks in part to some clutch plays down the stretch in topping the Ridgeview Raptors by a 25-21 margin for the TMSAA Section 1-A Championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors survived a frantic Ridgeview comeback attempt as Section 1 Tournament Most Valuable Player Will Sutton secured a steal to preserve what was a 2-point Warriors advantage with under 10 seconds to play. The steal allowed Newport Grammar the chance to widen its lead at the free-throw line with one second to play to seal the sectional championship.
