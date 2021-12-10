NEWPORT—When the ball isn’t falling through the net, there’s one thing that a team can control: Defensive effort.
Cocke County’s Lady Red used just that to get things started in their favor in its District 2-AAA opener against Cherokee on Tuesday evening.
Faced with an early one-point deficit midway through the opening period, the Lady Red turned up the pressure defensively and used a 26-2 run to remove all the drama from Tuesday night’s district battle before fans could get settled in their seats.
Cocke County used the 26-2 run to power it to a 72-35 win over the Lady Chiefs. Tuesday’s game was the Lady Red’s first in its new district alignment, which was put into place as part of TSSAA reclassification last year. Cocke County will share a league with Cherokee, Claiborne, Greeneville and Grainger in basketball the next two seasons.
“Once we got (Cherokee) turned over, it created a bunch of points for us and it made it easy for us,” second-year Cocke County coach Chris Mintz said after his team’s 37-point win. “Then we got them frustrated and they got gun shy about having the ball in their hands.”
Forced turnovers against a miscue-ridden Lady Chiefs’ backcourt helped the Lady Red find their rhythm on the offensive end by creating easy transition buckets. Junior forward Paige Niethammer dropped in 28 points to lead Cocke County (8-1, 1-0) in scoring.
Most of Niethammer’s scoring came after she picked up two fouls in the final minute of the first quarter.
“(Niethammer) is a great player,” Mintz said. “She dominates both ends of the court and runs the court well. She did all of that well tonight.”
When the Lady Red weren’t benefiting from Cherokee (4-6, 0-1) turnovers, Cocke County fine tuned its long-range shooting in the dominant victory. The Lady Red drained seven 3-pointers, including consecutive 3-pointers by Sydney Clevenger and Halle Kitchen, to help their offense find answers against the Cherokee zone defense.
Cherokee’s early zone stymied the Lady Red’s offensive attack early. Cocke County was held to just four points in the game’s first four minutes, but following the back-to-back long-range buckets, the Lady Red were able to penetrate the defense and get to the hoop with consecutive inside baskets by Jaylen Cofield and Niethammer. Cocke County turned the early one-point deficit into a 19-8 lead after a quarter and a 42-17 lead at halftime.
“We haven’t shot the ball well the last few games,” Mintz said. “Finally tonight we hit some threes and got us out of it a little bit. It’s up to us to handle that zone (defense).
After the less than fiery offensive start of four points in as many minutes, the Lady Red scored 68 over the next 28 minutes to race away to the dominant win.
Cocke County will need a similar effort as they visits Grainger High School in the first league road trip of the year. The Lady Grizzlies played for the Class AA state championship last season and enter Friday’s early-season showdown with an 8-1 mark after a 59-44 win over South Greene on Tuesday.
“I told the girls we can’t get to Friday at Grainger if we didn’t get through (Tuesday night),” Mintz said. “It’s going to be tough. We didn’t play well over there last year. Hopefully we can go over there and do a little better.”
COCKE COUNTY (72): Paige Niethammer 28, Sydney Clevenger 10, Camryn Halcomb 7, Jaylen Cofield 6, Adisen McNealy 5, Abby Niethammer 3, Halle Kitchen 3, Layni Duncan 3, Kirsten Moore 3, Gracie Gregg 2, Shakyra Reed 2.
CHEROKEE (35): Emma Houck 10, Macy McDavid 7, Anna Houck 4, Kyla Howe 3, Samantha Tilson 2, Bella Markham 2, Emma Mowell 2, Ariel Ferrell 1.
