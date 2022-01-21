COSBY—It was a promising start for the Lady Eagles as they welcomed in Seymour Thursday evening. Cosby jumped out to a 13-9 lead on the 3A powerhouse, but the offense went into a slumber for the remaining three quarters of the game.
Shylee Shelton and Gracie Johnson found success early from 3-point range to put Seymour on their heels. Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles their best punch came in the opening quarter. Seymour took the early blow and dealt one of their own in the second quarter.
Kelsey Cruz and Kaylyn Jarvis knocked down 3-pointers to kick start Seymour’s offense. The early baskets in the second period helped ignite the team’s defense as well.
They put a full court press on the Lady Eagles and zone defense that stymied the home team on offense. Head coach Cody Lowe said Seymour’s size was a real challenge for his team.
“Seymour is a really good team and they’re ranked ninth in the state in 3A,” Lowe said. “They’re really long defensively, which kept us from getting in a rhythm on offense. We had a really hard time even getting shots up.”
Seymour was able to build a lead on the Lady Eagles just before the half. Cosby would go into the locker room down 38-25.
There was a similar game plan for Seymour going into the third quarter. They continued to apply pressure to the Lady Eagles and fed Jarvis. She would add two more 3-pointers to her total in the third period.
Johnson, Kinley Coggins and Ali Smith hit two point baskets in the frame, but that would be it for the Lady Eagles. They posted consecutive quarters of only six points.
The fourth quarter played much the same as the Lady Eagles couldn’t crack the Seymour defense. Five of the team’s final seven points in the game were recorded at the free throw line.
Coach Lowe said the outcome of the game wasn’t desirable, but he saw it as an improvement over the last time the two teams squared off.
“I thought we did a good job defensively playing zone all night, which really seemed to bother them,” Lowe said. “We battled and competed all game long. They wore us out at their place by 30. Tonight we improved by 20 points so it was a really good effort. We just need to find a way to get over the hump.”
The Lady Eagles will have an opportunity to do that when the Scott Lady Highlanders pay a visit on Tuesday, January 25. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. from the Eagles’ nest.
SEYMOUR (45): Kaylyn Jarvis 15, Bailey McCoy 8, Brielle Turner 6, Kelsey Cruz 5, Emma Watson 4, Caiden Russell 3, Jaden Cummings 2, Kaylen Schultz 2.
COSBY (32): Shylee Shelton 8, Gracie Johnson 7, Kinley Coggins 7, Alexis McGaha 7, Ali Smith 3.
