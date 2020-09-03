NEWPORT—As they've had for the entire 2020 season, the Cocke County High Lady Red held high aspirations for their district slate this season.
While they still stand the chance to be competitive in league play this year, Tuesday was not the start they had hoped for.
Cocke County opened District 2-AA action by hosting Sevier County, but the Bearettes controlled the match from start to finish with a 9-0 victory to get a leg up on the Lady Red in league play.
"We knew this would be a tough match for us," Lady Red coach Mikayla Gregg said. "Our district is always difficult. Sevier County is always one of the top teams in our district. It's never fun losing like this, especially at home. But I still saw a lot of good things we can build on."
Sevier County (1-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the sixth minute, and led 3-0 by the 11th minute. Though Cocke County (1-3) was able to stifle the Bearettes' through the middle portion of the first half, they still managed to push through three more goals at the end of the half to hold a commanding 6-0 lead at the break.
"We watched some film on them and saw how capable they were offensively," Gregg said. "They re-affirmed their success on offense today."
Sevier County scored three more goals in the latter part of the second half to close out the victory.
Tuesday's outing was tough for the Lady Red, but with a tough schedule ahead they won't have time to dwell.
"We've got a lot of teams on our schedule that are good, offensively," Gregg said. "Learning to defend them has been our biggest struggle so far this season."
Although Tuesday was a bit of a setback for the young and inexperienced program, Gregg still found positives in her team's performance that they can build on as they move forward.
"We're applying new things in practice, both offensive and defensive," Gregg said. "We're dedicating one practice to offense and the next practice to defense. I saw some good things out of our attack today. Now we just need to make sure we improve in both moving forward."
One positive the program has to hold onto is its youth.
Gregg is working with a number of underclassmen and newcomers to the sport this season. Having so much inexperience can be a detriment to a team's development, but can also point to a bright future as the team continues to grow.
"Our girls are very eager to learn," Gregg said. "After every practice and every game, I'll have a minimum of four or five girls come up and ask what they can work on and what they need to improve to keep getting better.
"The enthusiasm of this team is great. You can't ask for much more than that as a coach."
Having leaders on the pitch is just as beneficial, which Gregg has in a pair of upperclassmen that have assumed leadership roles within the program to see it through brighter days in the future.
"We've got so many girls that have barely played soccer, or are just new to the team," Gregg said. "Every one of them are so coachable, though. It's also a big help to have upperclassmen like Karlie Souder and Kaitlin Bible, who are always helping and encouraging the younger girls."
The team is learning new concepts and growing as a unit each day. While the changes Gregg is implementing won't quite take overnight, she maintains the expectation that her team will be playing at a higher level before the end of the season.
"We've got a week before our next district game," Gregg said. "I'm hoping we've learned and are able to have everything new implemented in the next two weeks. That would be around the middle of the season for us.
"I think a lot of this stuff has been eye-opening for the girls. We've just got to keep after it and keep improving to get where we expect to be."
The Lady Red return to the pitch on Monday, as they'll host Unicoi County for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Monday will also serve as the team's senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.