MORRISTOWN—Fortunately for the Cosby High Eagles, there won’t be a team like Morristown East obstructing their path in the postseason.
However, the Eagles certainly put up a fight against the Class AAA Hurricanes on Thursday. Cosby led for the majority of the first half, but struggles in the second and third quarters became its undoing in a 60-40 loss on the road.
Early on, it appeared Cosby (1-3) was ready to give Morristown East (6-3) all it could handle. The Eagles led for the entire first period, and was close to carrying a lead into the half.
“I definitely don’t think they were overlooking us by any means,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “Early in the game we just answered the bell. We came out competitive and played physical. That’s what we had to do. I think we just got wore down as the game went on.”
The middle of the game proved costly in their efforts, though.
Cosby was limited to just 11 points in the second and third periods, while the ‘Canes built off a 2-point halftime lead with a 16-0 run to start the second half.
“It would’ve been huge if we could’ve found some more points and kept a little bit of a lead going into the half,” Brooks said. “That run we gave up in the third was the difference in the game, though. We only scored four points that entire quarter, but were still only down by 14.”
The Eagles certainly delivered defensively, as the majority of East’s second-half points came off turnovers. The main difference in defensive play between the two squads on Thursday was Morristown East’s ability to cash turnovers into instant offense.
“I think this game was closer than what the final score will show,” Brooks said. “Obviously we started fouling late and gave up some free-throws. I thought this was a very defensive war, especially in the first half. I though both sides played great defense, but we got wore down.”
Offense was a struggle throughout the night for Cosby. Outside of a 16-point start to the night in the first quarter, they only reached double-digit figures for scoring in a quarter once more the rest of the night – the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Trey Johnson still led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points, but had to scrap for every scoring opportunity he got.
“With the exception of Knox Catholic, that’s the most any team we’ve played has run at Trey,” Brooks said. “(Micah) Simpson did a good job of hounding him all night, too. I thought Trey did a good job of holding his own, and really came out strong. He really had to work hard for everything he got tonight.”
Fellow senior Riley Galler joined Johnson in double figures with 11 points.
Cosby held the early lead, taking an 8-4 advantage to start the game. They had that lead doubled to a 16-8 lead with under two minutes left in the first quarter, but a 6-0 run to end the frame by East cut it to a 2-point, 16-14 edge at the end of one.
Johnson had 10 points in the first, but drew heavy attention from East’s defense the rest of the game which made it hard to keep scoring.
The ‘Canes immediately tied the game on the first possession of the second quarter, but wouldn’t score again for the next three minutes of play.
Scoring became scarce for both teams over the next three minutes, but Cosby broke its silence with a pair of scoring trips down the floor to take a 20-16 lead. Focused on not allowing Johnson to continue to put up points in bulk, the Eagles had to look around the floor to maintain their lead.
Morristown East would finally get back on the board with a layup in transition from Micah Simpson. He would go on to finish the night with a game-high 27 points for East.
A second-chance basket on the ensuing possession tied the game again at 20-20 with just over four minutes left in the first half. With 2:33 left in the first half, the Hurricanes took their first lead of the night after a Braden Ilic free-throw.
Galler gave the Eagles the lead back with a bucket in the paint with 1:26 left in the half, but Ilic gave the ‘Canes the lead back, a 25-23 advantage going into the half. He would go on to finish the night with 11 points for the ‘Canes.
Starting the second half, Morristown East pounced with a quick 7-0 run to lead 32-23 with 4:33 left in the third quarter. That run extended to a 13-0 stint over the next two minutes to give the ‘Canes a 38-23 advantage.
Cosby broke its scoring drought after Johnson got a look from inside the lane with 1:16 left in the third. By then, though, East had scored 16 unanswered.
“Hats off to East. They’re a great defensive team,” Brooks said. “That run to start the second half was the difference in the game. They didn’t have to do anything fancy either. Just trapped in man-to-man and we panicked.”
At the end of the third, the Hurricanes’ held a 41-27 lead.
With five minutes left in the fourth, Cosby had worked Morristown East’s lead down to 10.
Johnson came up with six points during that stretch, including a deep 3-pointer keep the Eagles in contention.
East wouldn’t allow them to hang around, though. With 2:33 left, the ‘Canes had pushed their lead back to a 15-point, 52-37 advantage.
Morristown East would push its lead over 20 points before the final horn, as it went on to survive an early scare from the Eagles for a 20-point victory.
“We won’t see teams like East in our postseason,” Brooks said. “So anytime we can see a team like this in the regular season, I think it’s going to be really good for us. I was just really happy with the way we battled all night.”
Cosby is now set to open the district portion of its schedule next week. The Eagles will be back at home on Tuesday to host Washburn, and on the road again on Friday to take on Jellico. Both games are set for 8 p.m. tips.
