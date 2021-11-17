Obtaining the head coaching job of his alma mater was Casey Ragan’s dream come true.
Although year one wasn’t full of the dream moments he had hoped for, he’s optimistic the Cocke County Fighting Cocks will see a drastic jump of improvement in year two under his leadership.
“I’m really excited. Our whole staff is excited,” Ragan said. “We like where we’re at as a program. Obviously it’s just year two, but guys at the varsity level have been here and have played a lot. We’re still not where we want to be, but I think we’re in good shape heading into the season.”
Cocke County will have no shortage of depth coming into the 2021-22 season. With so many returning starters and rotation players, the Fighting Cocks will have plenty of pieces to play with as the season goes.
“I feel like we could play 10-11 guys every night and not see much drop-off,” Ragan said. “I expect practices to be very competitive. That’ll make everybody’s job easier, because that’ll not only make everyone better but give us more confidence in using our bench.”
Of that rotation, there’s a handful of very capable freshmen that could see some varsity minutes as early as the season opener.
Ragan inherited a strong freshmen class ahead of this season, including many players off the state champion Newport Grammar squad from a season ago.
“It’s of utmost importance for those guys to help establish a winning culture,” Ragan said. “This class might be the most talented group of freshmen I’ve seen since the class that rose up to win the district championship in 2017.
“With that being said, though, they have to learn how we want things done. That starts not just with me, but our older guys. They’ve got to start teaching the younger guys what the expectations are. That’s how you set a culture, and that’s what our goal is.”
The team also gets a few key pieces back that weren’t along for the ride a year ago.
Zeke Ramos was injured all of last season, and could’ve been invaluable to the Fighting Cocks’ front court. Still battling an injury over the summer, when the season tips off in November it’ll be some of his first minutes on the floor in nearly two years.
“Zeke is the type of big bruising inside presence we haven’t had in a while,” Ragan said. “He’s also got very good touch around the rim and is an excellent rebounder. That’s why I’m excited to get him back. He’s a workhorse that’ll do the dirty work and not complain about it.”
Jordan Woods, a Lakeway Christian transfer, is a new piece for Ragan’s arsenal he has high expectations for.
Woods actually transferred back to CCHS after beginning his high school career with the program, but had to sit out last season. Heading into his senior season he has a chance to fill a void with his athleticism and ability to pull in boards while slashing to the rim on the offensive end.
“Jordan had a great summer at team camp. He might be the best rebounder on our team right now,” Ragan said. “That’s coming from the three spot, which is pretty good because of the way he can fly in and grab boards when nobody boxes him out from the outside.
“Offensively he can shoot the ball decently. He’s more a slasher and getting to the rim. I expect him to contribute most with his defensive ability. His length will allow him to do some good things for us.”
Cocke County’s biggest issues last season was on the offensive end of the floor.
For minutes at a time the team would fall stagnant, allowing their opposition to go on runs with unanswered points. Inconsistency shooting the ball is an area Ragan hopes to see better addressed early in the year by building the team’s confidence with some quick victories.
“We spent a lot of time this summer just shooting the ball,” Ragan said. “We’ve got to become better, more consistent shooters. We’ve got some guys that can really shoot the ball, but consistency is an issue.
“I got to looking, and it’s been five years since we’ve been to the region tournament. The confidence level just isn’t there for us right now. I feel like it grew over the summer, but we’ve got to put it all together and get some wins out here to really see it all improve.”
One player that seemingly took over late in the season when the offense needed a spark was returning junior Baylor Baxter.
Playing more of a small forward role for most of the year, Baxter was able to draw mismatches with his strength and athleticism to get good looks at the basket and post multiple outings of 20-plus points.
“Baylor took a while to get going, but once he did he was a solid player for us,” Ragan said. “And we’ve talked about that. He was in football mode for too long to start last season. He and some of the other football guys have been getting shots up nearly every weekend over the offseason, which is great to see.
“I think that’ll pay off. I view Baylor as a matchup nightmare for other teams because of his strength and speed. He came on late in the year, but we need more instant production from him to start this year.”
Jody Swann, who is back for his senior season, has been a streaky shooter for the Fighting Cocks over the years. He’s shown flashes of greatness with his ability to score in bunches, but it’s a more consistent approach Ragan hopes to see out his highly talented shooting guard in year two.
“If Jody makes two shots in a row he’s going to let that third one fly. And nine out of 10 times it’s going to go in because he’s already seen it go in twice,” Ragan said. “It’s not just Jody, though. It’s multiple guys on the team. We’ve got to mentally get to a level where even though the first shot doesn’t go in, the next one is.
“I hope with the summer we had we’ll be a better shooting team. At all three levels. We’ve worked hard on that. I think our guys seeing the ball fall through the basket and seeing points go up on the board will make a big difference, too.”
For Ragan there’s no more important position on the floor, nor bigger key to the offense’s success than the point guard.
A former point himself, Ragan understands both sides of the ball runs through the position. Last year Brazen Stewart quickly become his top pick for the position, and he’s taken the role to heart since before the 2020-21 season tipped off.
Back to run the offense for his junior campaign, Ragan has seen Stewart grow exponentially coming into his second year as a starter at the varsity level.
“Brazen and have been going back and forth on film together over the offseason over text messaging,” Ragan said. “It’s invaluable having a point guard that understands what I expect. I told these guys when I took over last year that in order to play for me I have to trust you. I’m not sure there’s more than a handful of guys I trust as much as I do Brazen Stewart.
“He does everything well, but I still need him to become a scoring threat. He runs our offense to perfection, but for us to succeed he needs to be able to score, as well.”
While their record won’t show it, the Fighting Cocks had a strong close to last season and seemed to have had something building before an early exit in the district tournament.
With a new district on deck, and so many players returning, the goal is to continue building off the end of the year as soon as the new season tips off.
“When I think about last year, I don’t think we ever found any sort of identity,” Ragan said. “Not until the end of the year. I thought we got a little momentum by beating Grainger and Campbell County here at home.
“The good part about all of it is most of those guys are back. And they understand that late stretch is what we want to do on a regular basis. I’m hopeful to see that show in the first few games.”
Cocke County’s season tips off on Nov. 16. It’ll be on the road the two weeks after before returning home to host Tuscola (N.C.) on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.