Tennessee Athletics is partnering with agencies managing tornado disaster relief efforts in Marshall County, Kentucky, and will collect donations on the UT campus on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Volunteers from Tennessee Athletics and UT's Jones Center for Leadership and Service will staff a donation drop-off site between the Tennessee softball and soccer stadiums in the campus River District off Neyland Drive from 10 a.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 5.
Items sought by relief agencies include garbage bags, shelf food, cleaning supplies, sanitizing wipes, diapers, formula, paper products (plates, cups, utensils), shoes, new socks, coats and toiletries.
All donated items will be delivered directly to a staging warehouse in Benton, Kentucky, for need-based distribution to families in surrounding communities impacted by the recent tornadoes throughout the region.
