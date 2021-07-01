For the sixth time in her career and first time as a member of the Chicago Sky, LVFL Candace Parker has been named a WNBA All-Star.
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 will be played on July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The contest will showcase the WNBA’s biggest and brightest stars under one roof when the WNBA’s top talent squares off against one another in a clash between WNBA All-Stars and the USA Basketball Women’s National Team. The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
