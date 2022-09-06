KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Thanks to a Thursday-night season opener, Tennessee was able to rest up over the weekend and get a jump start on preparing for a big road test this Saturday when the Vols head north to take on No. 17/16 Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic.
When speaking with the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Josh Heupel{/dfn}said he was pleased with what he saw in all three phases during the UT’s 59-10 win over Ball State, but that there are plenty of areas for improvement as UT prepares to face an experienced Panthers team that will provide a much different challenge this weekend.
”After watching the ball game from the other night, there are some things that are really positive,” Heupel said. “I like what we did in all three phases, but there are some things that we will have to grow through really quickly before we play Saturday afternoon.”
“This is a big game for us, obviously. The first road test for us against a really good football team. They are tough and physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and they do a really nice job. It will be a big test for us. Awesome opportunity to recognize coach [Johnny] Majors and what he did for both programs, but in particular here at Tennessee. His years here as a player, as a coach, the impact that he has had and legacy that he has left on our program, is something that we still see and feel today.”
Junior running back Jabari Small and senior offensive lineman Jerome Carvin echoed Heupel’s sentiment about Pittsburgh, praising them for their physicality and toughness.
“They’re a good team,” Small said. “They have a lot of returning players on defense. They play physical. We are very familiar with the defense, but they’re a different team and we are a different team. We have to play the game and roll with the punches.”
Carvin said he expects a much stiffer challenge this week in dealing with the Panthers’ experienced and physical front seven.
“They’re really disciplined up front,” Carvin said. “They get after you, definitely in the pass (game). Run game, they are a stout group. Like I said earlier, linebackers like to fit up. Man, they are coached really well. We have to be on our P’s and Q’s. We have to be able to communicate well with each other up front, as well as with the tight ends and (running) backs, whether that’s in pass protection (or) putting hats on hats in the run game. This is a huge opportunity.”
Saturday’s game will be played at the newly named Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) and be televised nationally on ABC at 3:30 p.m. The Vols will be looking to avenge a 41-34 loss in last year’s meeting with the Panthers at Neyland Stadium.
