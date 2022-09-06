VOLS 1

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) breaks into the open field in the Vols’ 59-10 rout over Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

 Andrew Ferguson, Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Thanks to a Thursday-night season opener, Tennessee was able to rest up over the weekend and get a jump start on preparing for a big road test this Saturday when the Vols head north to take on No. 17/16 Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic.

When speaking with the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Josh Heupel{/dfn}said he was pleased with what he saw in all three phases during the UT’s 59-10 win over Ball State, but that there are plenty of areas for improvement as UT prepares to face an experienced Panthers team that will provide a much different challenge this weekend.

