A University of Tennessee fraternity used baseball coach Tony Vitello's suspension for chest-bumping an umpire as a chance to raise money Wednesday for an organization serving active military members and veterans.
Vitello offered a chest bump to anyone who had $2 to donate to the Wounded Warriors Project. The popular coach already was scheduled to appear at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon event on campus where participants could throw at a dunk tank as well.
The NCAA suspended Vitello for four games for chest-bumping third-base umpire Jeffrey Macias during a confrontation in the first inning of the Vols' game against Alabama last Saturday. Vitello will return to the dugout Sunday at Florida.
