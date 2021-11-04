NEWPORT—The Cocke County Recreation Board held their monthly meeting on Monday, November 1 to discuss junior varsity rules about age groups, make zone decisions and discuss growing the recreation department.
At the beginning of the meeting, Director Scott Thornton said basketball sign-ups exceeded 300 kids. In his report he breaks down the age groups.
A total of 121 kids are signed up for co-ed, a number which members of the board said they were happy to hear. Of those, 87 signed up for the seven-to-eight age group. Another 72 nine and 10-year-olds. And there are 15 children age 11 and 12. Additional sign-ups took place after creating the report.
After the first two games at the recreation department, the director’s report shows a total of $4,291.75 brought in from the gate and concessions. For the remainder of the year, JV will be held at school locations.
Three board members attended: Chairwoman Jan Brooks, Jeff Gentry and Jason Martin. The board voted unanimously on each decision.
A rule about age brackets was clarified.
“If this child plays JV on an organized JV school team, then if they so choose to play rec department, they have to play one age bracket up,” Brooks said. “An example of that would be if they are six, they would have to play seven-eights.”
The board wants JV athletes to compete one age bracket up in the rec league because children coming from JV tend to bring a stronger skill set that is balanced by competing in the next age bracket.
The board ruled consecutively in favor of two parents who showed up to ask that their children be allowed to play at a zone that was most convenient to the family’s needs.
The board balanced their decisions between being parent-friendly, and being careful not to allow teams to unfairly stack, so when a child or parent wishes to play at a location outside of their own school zone, the board makes those decisions on a case-by-case basis.
The question of whether to begin charging a flat fee for both rec and JV sports was tabled until next season. The board agreed that the goal of a fee is not to generate more income, but to create an environment where cost is not the deciding factor over where the child plays.
Although nothing was decided, the three members in attendance agreed that a $40 fee would cover entry to both leagues, and would not double when the child plays for both.
The budget proposal for the recreation department, which includes lighting plans, electrical and HVAC upgrades, is higher than the funds allotted through ARP, or additional COVID relief. The budget, or “wish-list” as Thornton calls it, adds up to $338,870, about 17,000 more than the department was allotted.
“We want to figure out how to take money and grow from that, put it in the line item where we could buy land, buildings, whatever we need to do,” he said. “They’re going to get it for us.”
Rec league basketball will begin Friday, December 3.
