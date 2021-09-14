The Cocke County Lady Red have been on a roll as of late.
Winner’s in five of their last seven matches now, the program is riding the momentum of a late season surge. Although that surge took a small hit in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Morristown West, the group is still showing progress and heading in the right direction.
The Lady Trojans took the first two sets, needing one more for the match. Cocke County won the next two sets, though, forcing a winner-take-all fifth set.
Morristown West closed out the win, but the fight the Lady Red showed shouldn’t go unnoticed.
CCHS is back in action on Thursday when it hosts Morristown East.
