Chris D. Black, age 60 of Hartford, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rhoda and Stanley Black, brothers Ronald and Arlie Black, sisters Shirley Coggins and Barbara Webb, and special nephews Ronnie Coggins, Stacy Black, and KC Moore.
He is survived by his wife Tammy Black, son Stanley (Morgan) Black, daughter Tabatha Brown, grandchildren Mason Black, Whitley Black, and Will Hawk, sisters Patsy Ford, Wanda Benton, Vinita Coggins, and Joy Brown, and other family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Blacks Chapel Church with Rev. Danny Green and Rev. Gary Henderson officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
