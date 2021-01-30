NEWPORT—Thursday night’s slate had a little bit of everything, including a high-scoring overtime finish between two of the league’s top teams this season.
Northwest and Edgemont put on a show in both of their boys’ and girls’ games on Thursday evening, as the two schools split contests on the night with the Patriots and Lady Panthers coming out victorious.
The Parrottsville Parrotts got one back in the win column after suffering a loss to the Bridgeport Rockets earlier in the week, while the Lady Parrotts continued their unbeaten streak in the season with a win over Centerview.
Cosby and Del Rio also put on shows, as the Lady Eagles pulled away late for a victory, while the Trojans battled back in the fourth for a come from behind win over the Eagles.
Both the Grassy Fork Ravens and Lady Ravens were dominant in home wins over Smoky Mountain to close the week, as the Ravens used a 3-point barrage to put up a league-leading 66 points on the night in their win over the Bears.
Monday night features another full slate of games, as the midway point of the season restart nears.
Northwest will take to the road for a trip to Centerview. Parrottsville will also be on the road with a trip to Del Rio.
Smoky Mountain returns home to host Cosby, and Bridgeport gets set to host Grassy Fork on a loaded Monday night slate.
EDGEMONT 23, NORTHWEST 17 (GIRLS)
A second-quarter spurt made all the difference in the Edgemont Lady Panthers’ 23-17 win on the road over the Northwest Lady Patriots on Thursday.
Edgemont Northwest scoreless in the period, as it built on to a three point at the end of the first. That gave the Lady Panthers a seven point advantage going into the half, which it maintained through the final half of the game.
Edgemont led 5-2 at the end of the first quarter, and turned that lead into a 9-2 edge going into the locker room.
Northwest closed the deficit by a point in the third, but was still trailing 13-7 going into the fourth.
The Lady Panthers did enough over the final six minutes to hold off Northwest. By answering each basket by the Lady Patriots, Edgemont went on to maintain its six point lead after the third en route to a win on the road by six.
Edgemont’s Kenley Jones led all scorers with nine points. Jordan Smith was Northwest’s leading scorer with six.
EDGEMONT (23): Kenley Jones 9, Lakelynn Fowler 4, Tearra Denton 4, Destiny Holt 3, Kate Watson 3.
NORTHWEST (17): Jordan Smith 6, Faith Robinson 5, Hannah Smith 3, Jacee Smith 3.
NORTHWEST 52, EDGEMONT 48 (BOYS)
In one of the more highly contested matchups of the season, the Northwest Patriots staked their claim as contenders for the league’s title on Thursday night.
Thursday night’s outing against Edgemont was too tightly contested to be decided in four quarters. Instead, the Patriots had to go to overtime to knock off the Panthers in a 52-48 shootout.
Northwest’s Leo Campos Nuci led all scorers with 22 points, including all eight of his team’s points in overtime to pull out the win. David Carver joined him as the only other Patriot to reach double figures. He finished with 19 points.
Edgemont had a trio of players finish in double figures. Haiden McMahan led the Panthers in scoring with 16, while Jayden Marshall and Jarvis Scipio added 10 points apiece.
Northwest led 13-10 after the opening period, but stalled out in the second, allowing Edgemont to push ahead for a 22-19 lead at the half.
Scoring picked up on both sides in the second half, but the Panthers extended their lead to six with a 36-30 advantage as the game aged into the fourth.
Needing a late rally, the Patriots sunk a pair of threes that helped knot the game up in the final moments. Edgemont was held to just eight points in the fourth, as Northwest got the rally they needed to force overtime at a 44-all score.
Both teams had starters foul out in the contest, forcing each team to their bench to find players to come in and step up.
Edgemont struggled in the extended period, only scoring four points. Meanwhile, Northwest’s Campos Nuci came up clutch, particularly at the free-throw line, to help propel his team to victory.
Campos Nuci sunk 6-of-8 attempts from the charity stripe in the extra period to help secure a crucial four point victory for the Patriots on Thursday.
NORTHWEST (52): Leo Campos Nuci 22, David Carver 19, Benito Torres 6, Donovan Campos Nuci 3, Cornelio Campos Nuci 2.
EDGEMONT (48): Haiden McMahan 16, Jayden Marshall 10, Jarvis Scipio 10, Jerome Cofield 8, Tyson Sutton 4.
COSBY 42, DEL RIO 21 (GIRLS)
Closing each half on a strong note, the Cosby Lady Eagles lifted themselves to a 42-21 victory at home over the Del Rio Lady Trojans on Thursday.
Ella Hicks and Allie Ottinger each led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 12 points apiece. Hannah Strange led the Lady Trojans in scoring with 12 points, as well.
Both teams struggled to find the basket in the opening period, as they each went into the second tied at a 4-4 stalemate.
As both teams began to heat up in the second quarter, Cosby pulled ahead by putting up 13 points in the frame to take a 17-12 lead into the locker room.
The Lady Eagles expanded their lead in the third, but only by a single point. Del Rio remained in close contention at a 23-17 deficit with the game aging into the fourth.
The final six minutes belonged to Cosby, though. The Lady Eagles posted 19 points in the fourth, all while holding Del Rio to four in a spot where it desperately needed points in chunks to come away victorious.
Instead, Cosby pulled away down the stretch to come out with a 21-point win on its home floor on Thursday.
COSBY (42): Ella Hicks 12, Allie Ottinger 12, Destiny O’Dell 8, Aden Heatherly 4, Alanta Ball 4, Tabaya Spencer 2.
DEL RIO (21): Hannah Strange 12, Layla Bradley 4, Alayna Jarnigan 3, Mandi Fleming 2.
DEL RIO 37, COSBY 33 (BOYS)
After relinquishing the lead before the half, the Del Rio Trojans used a fourth quarter rally to narrowly avoid defeat on Thursday.
Trailing by five going into the fourth, the Trojans got a much-needed spark on offense to push past the Cosby Eagles for a 37-33 victory on Thursday night.
Eli Roberts was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, in favor of the Trojans. He played a big role in their fourth quarter rally late in the game.
Cosby was led in scoring by Dusty Lane, who finished with 15 points.
The Trojans opened the night with a 7-4 lead after one, but the Eagles responded with a strong offensive effort in the second to take a 21-16 lead into the half.
Lane played a large role in Cosby’s second-quarter success, as he put up eight points in the frame to guide the Eagles to a five point lead at the half.
Cosby continued to lead early in the second half, as it held a 30-25 lead at the end of the third quarter. However, its offensive production would die down in the final six minutes.
Needing a spark, Del Rio got exactly that in the fourth.
Roberts, who had made a living at the free-throw line through the first three quarters, stepped up with an 11-point outing of his own in the fourth. His scoring spurt helped push the Trojans back out in front, which guided them to a four point come-from-behind victory on the road at Cosby.
DEL RIO (37): Eli Roberts 17, Elijah Hembree 10, Logan Bowlin 7, Casen Kindler 2, Gabe Kassab 2.
COSBY (33): Dusty Lane 15, Ethan Cardwell 8, Parker Ford 5, Canyin Gray 2, Caden Henderson 2, Matthew McMahan 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 49, CENTERVIEW 11 (GIRLS)
A second-quarter onslaught allowed the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts to continue their unbeaten rein in the league on Thursday.
The Lady Parrotts went into the half with a 20-plus point lead after an explosive finish to the half, which helped carry them to a 49-11 victory over the Centerview Lady Falcons.
Blakelyn Clevenger led all scorers in the contest with 18 points. She was joined in double figures by Adisen McNealy, who poured in 12 more for the Lady Parrotts.
Centerview was led in scoring by Abby Zajac with seven points.
Thursday night’s outing got off to a slow start. Both teams combined for just eight points in the opening frame, as Parrottsville went into the second with just a 6-2 lead.
The Lady Parrotts blew the game wide open in the lead-up to the half, though, going on a 20-0 run that spanned the entire period to take a 26-2 advantage into the locker room.
Their lead continued to grow in the second half.
Parrottsville continued to pull away with a 14-point outing in the third to take a 40-7 lead into the fourth, before going on to finish the night with a 38-point win at home.
PARROTTSVILLE (49): Blakelyn Clevenger 18, Adisen McNealy 12, Cee Gee McNealy 6, Javin Campbell 4, Brooklyn Clevenger 4, Abby Niethammer 3, Hailee Hartsell 2.
CENTERVIEW (11): Abby Zajac 7, Caroline Lloyd 2, Cadence Phillips 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 48, CENTERVIEW 30 (BOYS)
Looking to avenge a loss from earlier in the week, the Parrottsville Parrotts got back on track with a victory to finish the week on Thursday.
Parrottsville used an explosive first half to set the tone for the rest of the evening in a 48-30 triumph over the Centerview Falcons on Thursday.
Logan Hommel and Tyson Webb co-led the Parrotts with 10 points apiece in the victory. Ethan Hurley served as Centerview’s leading scorer with a game-high 15 points. He was joined in double figures by Brody Calfee, who finished with 12.
Parrottsville raced out to a 20-point lead in the opening period, taking a 22-2 advantage into the second quarter.
With five makes from 3-point range in the half, they built on to their first-quarter lead in the second to carry a 36-9 advantage into the intermission.
Hurley and Calfee would got hot from behind the arc in the second half, combining for four of the team’s five made threes, but it wasn’t enough to eat all the way back into the 27-point deficit the Falcons faced at the break.
Parrottsville continued to hold serve with a 47-17 lead at the end of the third before going on to close out the 18-point victory at home over the Falcons.
PARROTTSVILLE (48): Logan Hommel 10, Tyson Webb 10, Alex Fine 9, Dylan Fox 5, Daniel Price 4, Madden Hamilton 4, Nate Mason 3, Devin Campbell 2, Ethan Nease 1.
CENTERVIEW (30): Ethan Hurley 15, Brody Calfee 12, Ethan McCracken 2, Rafe Faustino 1.
GRASSY FORK 49, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 5 (GIRLS)
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens were faced with little resistance in their 48-5 victory over the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears on Thursday.
Chloe Hance was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, as she was joined in double figures by a 14-point effort from Kyla Moore.
The Lady Ravens opened the night on a 20-0 run that spanned the entire first quarter, and continued to build on that lead by taking a 28-3 lead into the half.
Grassy Fork’s lead only grew as the night continued to play out.
Scoring 19 more unanswered points in the third, the Lady Ravens led 47-3 at the end of the third before going on to close out Thursday night’s victory by a 43-point margin.
GRASSY FORK (49): Chloe Hance 17, Kyla Moore 14, Kate Raines 8, Shylee Shelton 4, Madison Miller 3, Alexis McGaha 3.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (5): Alyssa Susalla 3, Azariah Spurgeon 2.
GRASSY FORK 66, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 39 (BOYS)
The defending champion Grassy Fork Ravens looked the part in a high-scoring outing to close the week on Thursday.
The Ravens flashed their shooting ability with 11 made 3-point baskets in a 66-39 victory over the Smoky Mountain Bears on Thursday.
Cruz Coggins led the Ravens in scoring with a game-high 18 points. He was joined in double figures by three teammates.
Trevor LaRue followed Coggins with 16 points, while Spencer Moore and Cooper Davis each finished the night with 10 points apiece. Kyler Ogle served as Smoky Mountain’s leading scorer with 13 points.
Grassy Fork set the tone for what the night would entail in the opening period, as it knocked down six shots from behind the arc in the first six minutes.
Coggins sunk four of the six threes he’d finish the night with in the opening frame, as he helped lift the Ravens to a commanding 25-4 lead at the end of the first period.
Smoky Mountain cut into the deficit before the half, as it began to heat up from behind the arc itself in the second with three makes from 3-point range.
However, Grassy Fork maintained a 14-point, 33-19 lead going into the intermission.
The Ravens extended their lead in the third, but only by a single point. Smoky Mountain kept pace to open the second half, although it continued to trail 43-28 going into the fourth.
Grassy Fork finished the game like it started, putting up 23 points in the final frame to close out the 27-point victory over the Bears on Thursday.
GRASSY FORK (66): Cruz Coggins 18, Trevor LaRue 16, Spencer Moore 10, Cooper Davis 10, Oaklon Cameron 9, C.J. Vance 3.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (39): Kyler Ogle 13, Bryer Henderson 7, Daniel Reece 7, Tucker Whaley 6, Christian Walsh 6.
