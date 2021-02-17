KNOXVILLE—A year with many challenges came to an end for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks on Wednesday night.
Despite a valiant effort in the first half, the South-Doyle Cherokees dominated the second half to top the Big Red, 79-44.
“I thought we came out and started the game well,” CCHS coach Casey Ragan said. “They came out and played hard. In the end, I think we got a little gassed. Where we’re only playing 7-8 guys a night, we’re asking a lot out of them. In the end, we had tired legs but our guys played hard.”
Fighting Cocks sophomore Baylor Baxter led the team in scoring with 18 points. South-Doyle was led by four players reaching double figures.
Tony Sapp was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points. Tyson Millar had 15 points, while Quintin Carr finished with 13 and Aydan Ranton added 10 more for the Cherokees.
Cocke County led early in Wednesday night’s contest. After falling behind by 10 it even fought back to get within two of the lead. A strong finish to the first half, and stronger start to the second half allowed South-Doyle to pull away, though.
The Cherokees led by as much as 34 points in the third, allowing them to put the game away early in Wednesday’s District 2-AAA Quarterfinal and elimination game.
“They’re a good team, and it just didn’t go our way tonight,” Ragan said. “I thought where they beat us most was forcing turnovers. We didn’t take care of the basketball well. I thought we played well enough defensively, but between turnovers and some shots not falling that’s where we got behind.”
South-Doyle now moves on to face No. 1 seed Morristown East on Friday, and earns an automatic berth into the Region 1-AAA Tournament that starts next week.
For Cocke County, the offseason starts early. And for a team that loses just two seniors at years-end, that may not be a terrible thing.
The Fighting Cocks’ roster is overrun with underclassmen, who didn’t get a traditional offseason before heading into the 2020-21 campaign. That made a big difference this season, as many of those that occupied the CCHS roster received their first taste of varsity minutes throughout the year.
“Having so many guys coming back, that wound up getting a lot of minutes this year, is going to be huge,” Ragan said. “WIth COVID-19, we had even more guys get thrust into the spotlight and get some valuable minutes, too. As tough as this season was, it was valuable for our program just for that.”
Still yet, Cocke County’s two departing seniors — Keaston Jackson and Josh Ellis — will leave more large voids the program will have to fill before next season starts.
“There’s always hurt when it comes to this,” Ragan said. “Every coach hates this time of year because of this. It’s tough to say goodbye to any of them. I wish we didn’t have any seniors. But I told both those guys that they’ve laid a foundation for this program to be special, and I want them to be proud of that.”
Despite having just one field goal in the first four minutes of play, South-Doyle had built a 7-4 lead by the midway mark of the first quarter.
Cocke County got on the board first with a mid-range jumper from Baxter. The Cherokees followed that with a 7-0 run, with five of their points coming from the charity stripe.
South-Doyle led by as much as eight before a 5-0 spurt off back-to-back buckets from Baxter and Stewart brought the Big Red within three at 12-9 with just over two minutes remaining in the frame.
The Cherokees continued to hold serve in the opening period, though, as they buried a pair of threes in the first eight minutes — five in the first half — and finished the frame on a 9-2 run to lead 21-11 after one.
Turnovers were an issue for both teams in the first, but hurt the Fighting Cocks more to open the game.
Cocke County also sent S-D to the line seven times in the opening frame, where it buried all seven attempts for easy points.
CCHS opened the second on a 7-0 run, capped by a baseline hook from Jackson.
South-Doyle finally came with a response, as Miller buried a three from the left wing to jump the Cherokees’ lead back to six, 24-18, with 5:30 to play in the half.
S-D continued to force Cocke County into turnovers, this time in the half court, by aggressively contesting passing lanes. Cocke County was within two of the lead with 4:56 left in the half, but turnovers leading to run-outs either led to transition points or free-throws on the other end.
South-Doyle used an 8-0 run to up its lead to 10 with under three minutes left in the second.
Baxter snapped the run, knocking down a three with under 1:30 left in the half, but South-Doyle came back with seven unanswered to lead 39-25 at the half.
“Credit South-Doyle. They made shots when they had to make shots,” Ragan said. “Tough shots, at that. When we were out there defending them they still got their shots to go. That’s just part of it, sometimes.”
South-Doyle had the first five points of the second half, and soon led by 20 in the first two minutes of the third quarter. The Cherokees would compile a 28-point, 55-27 lead before Cocke County halted the run with a three.
Twenty-two points was the closest the Big Red got to South-Doyle’s lead the rest of the third. The Cherokees continued to build on their advantage, as their lead eclipsed 30 points with under two minutes left in the frame.
South-Doyle led by as much as 34 in the final minute before finishing the third with a 70-39 lead.
Cocke County could make no in-roads on the deficit in the fourth. The Cherokees went on to close out the win by 35, sending them to district semifinals.
