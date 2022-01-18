The Lady Red basketball team improved to 15-3 Friday night with a blowout victory over the Lady Bulldogs of Claiborne County. The win moved Cocke County to 2-1 in district play with five games remaining in the conference slate.
Five Lady Red players scored in double digits in the 96-68 victory led by junior center Paige Niethammer with 19.
The Lady Red will be back in action Wednesday evening as they welcome in the Lady Dragons of Clinton. They will take on district foe Greeneville on Thursday evening. Wednesday’s game is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
