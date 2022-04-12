NEWPORT—Down by four runs headed into the bottom of the seventh, Cocke County was in need of a rally against new district opponent Claiborne County. Isaac Gudger drilled a one out single to right and advanced to second on the play when the ball was booted by Claiborne’s right fielder.
Dylan Jackson drew a walk to bring senior catcher Bryce Click to the plate with two down in the inning. With the game on the line and his team down 5-1, Click hammered a ball to center field for a two run triple to keep the Fighting Cocks’ hopes alive.
Fellow senior Chandler Gregg would be hit by a pitch in his at bat to put runners at the corners. Trent Leas stepped to the plate representing the winning run. The freshman squared off against Claiborne ace Tyler Myatt. Myatt would get the best of Leas with a strikeout to end the game.
Three freshmen batted in the bottom of the seventh, all striking out in a critical moment of the game. CCHS head coach Andy Chrisman said situations like those are part of the growing process for his young team.
“They got a few more timely hits than we did. They snuck a few balls through and we hit some they made plays on,” Chrisman said. “It was a really good high school baseball game. In the seventh Gudger and Jackson got it started for us and Bryce knocked them in. Chandler kept the line moving, but sandwiched in between there were three freshmen who all strike out.
“That’s part of the growing process, but they’ve earned those chances. It’s really tough for a freshman to be in those situations, but the only way you learn to handle them is to be in those situations.”
Claiborne County earned their first district win of the season by denying Cocke County of their own. Considered by many to be a preseason favorite, Claiborne has somewhat underperformed to this point in the year. Chrisman said despite their record, Claiborne is a formidable team.
“They were kind of the preseason favorite in our league, and they have struggled a little bit. I was talking to their coach beforehand, and they’ve got the talent and a few guys committed to colleges already. They’re a very good ball club when they put it all together.
“They made some really good plays defensively. We scored three runs and could have easily had six or seven. They scored five, and if we make another play or two we could have held them to three of four.”
A squeeze play in the top of the fourth proved to be the difference maker in the ball game. With the bases loaded, Claiborne’s Jason Green bunted a ball back to CCHS starter Isaac Dorsey, who attempted to toss the ball to Click to nab the runner at the plate. The throw was late and slipped away from Click allowing a second run to cross the plate.
Dorsey was pulled before the top of the fifth after reaggravating his injured knee on the play. Gregg would take over on the hill throwing three innings in relief allowing just one run.
Even with another loss going on his team’s record, Chrisman said he has seen improvement from his team game in and game out. They secured their second win of the season in a 5-3 win over Oakdale last week.
“We felt like this team would improve as the year went on, and I’m really proud of the progress they have made,” Chrisman said. “One month into the season I am kind of excited to see if they’ll keep working the way they have. A lot of teams would have quit and mailed it in. These guys show up and do the things we ask them to do. They work in the batting cage and take extra balls, working constantly to get better.
“If they keep that attitude the next three or four weeks, we’ll see what we can do in the district tournament to knock some people off.”
Cocke County was scheduled to travel to Claiborne on Tuesday for game two of the series. They will return home on Friday to host a double header against in-county rival, Cosby. First pitch in game one of the two game set is scheduled for 1 p.m.
