The Cocke County tennis team wrapped up its regular season with boys and girls losses to Sevier County on Tuesday.
“Our girls were very competitive and got after it, but Sevierville is good,” noted CCHS coach Wade Wester. “They’re the number two team and Greeneville is number one. So to play the best two teams at the end of the year, I wasn’t disappointed with our effort. They kept playing and trying. But to finish with one of the best teams in the conference, it was tough.”
The boys finished the regular season at 2-10, while the girls team ended at 4-8.
With a Chuckey-Doak matchup for next week being canceled because of multiple conflicts, CCHS now looks ahead to the district tournament on May 8 at Frank Lorena Park in Morristown.
Before that arrives, though, Wester took time to reflect on what he will miss about his team and this season.
“First of all, I’m going to really miss my seniors,” he said. “Emily Shropshire and Easton Smith, they’re both my number ones. They’re so competitive, and every day they bring it. So that’s going to be hard.
“But as far as this year goes, just really happy with how far we’ve come and how competitive we are. Our girls are not far off. So close to winning and have won some matches.”
He has also seen improvement across the board, as the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red have drilled on a regular basis during practices at Newport City Park.
“We really have improved,” Wester said. “Done more drills than ever before, had some kids get into individual training, and that’s going to pay off. It shows when we’re competing.”
That competition has yielded some positive results, with the boys’ team beating Pigeon Forge, Northview and Lakeway this season.
The Lakeway matchup was one that Wester will particularly cherish too, as he coached against his daughter Mika — the first-year Lions coach who got the program up and running.
“If the weather was good I’d try to do it next week,” said Wester. “But it’s not looking good at all.
“Just you’re playing against your daughter though, and how hard she worked to start that team — that was just so cool.”
So too has been the time Wester has spent with his team members and the level of decorum that is present within the sport.
“You get close to these kids, man,” Wester said. “You spend time with them at practice and go eat with them, and then it just ends. A lot of positives.”
“A really good thing when you coach tennis is that you’re just around good, quality people,” he added. “Even the visiting teams. Because tennis has an etiquette about it that’s so cool, and everyone holds themselves to a higher standard. So I enjoy playing other teams because they have classy kids and classy coaches.
“It can get tired going to the park and practicing, but I’m going to miss socializing with everybody and communicating. That’s the part I’ll miss the most.”
Now, CCHS will look to its final step of this season next Monday in Morristown.
There will be two singles matches and two doubles matches, meaning Wester will have to bring two girls and two boys for singles and four girls and four boys for doubles.
Senior Easton Smith will have his last shot in singles, as he looks to wrap up a year that has featured a 2-5 conference record.
“But man, he’s been so competitive,” said Wester. “Just on the edge of winning every time. He’s close.”
Meanwhile, fellow senior Emily Shropshire will double up with junior Piper Stahlin for the tournament.
“For our best chances of competing, Seymour has the number one girl that’s better than everybody, and we know she’ll play singles,” explained Wester. “So we’re putting Emily in doubles to give her a better chance to advance.”
“They do seem to play singles better than doubles. And Emily and Piper, they put up a better record in doubles than they have singles, so I think that will be their best option.”
Other girls’ singles will be sophomore Kaylee Hannah and junior Alyssa Patterson, while the other doubles duo will be senior Madalynn Lewis and junior Leah Hannah.
Boys’ doubles will feature junior Cayson Hawkins and freshman Cooper Chambers along with junior Luke Jones and junior Austin Campbell.
Conrad Morales will be the other boys singles option for CCHS, as he — like other returning members of the team — has received instructions to play as much as he can on his own before next season.
“Conrad is just a sophomore, and I know he’ll probably be our number one boy,” said Wester. “He’s given me some promises that he’s going to bust his butt this summer and get in some tournaments.”
Before reaching that point, though, Wester and the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red will look to finish strong with Smith and Shropshire — seniors that Wester will certainly miss.
“I hope this group stays with it, the ones that are coming back,” he said. “But it’s going to be hard to see the ones I’ve coached for a long time leave. It’s hard to replace them — you know you’ll be competitive with them every time you go out there.”
