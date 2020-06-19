KODAK—Thursday was not the return to Smokies Stadium the Newport Fighting Cocks had hoped for.
Coming off of a thrilling comeback victory over Clinton on Monday, the Fighting Cocks were left without answers in a 17-0 loss to the Seymour Lumber Kings in Thursday's nightcap of the East Tennessee High School Baseball Summer League.
"(Seymour) was good enough to play for a state championship this year," Fighting Cocks coach Andy Chrisman said. "We knew this was a mismatch coming in. I still would've liked to have seen us give them a better game, but you kind of knew what you were going to get."
The Lumber Kings — a team made up of members from Seymour High School — churned out 11 hits to go with no errors in the victory. ETSU signee Derek McCarley pitched a no-hitter, and only allowed three Newport (1-2) runners to reach base.
"He's a division one pitcher for a reason," Chrisman said. "He pretty much proved that, tonight. We knew what we were going to get, especially with the pitching matchup."
The Fighting Cocks were able to cut down on errors in their latest outing, which has been an issue Chrisman's wanted to see get cleared up. Little mistakes that won't make the box score are still apparent, though, but that'll come when a team has had more time in a game setting than it has in practice.
"You have to control things you have control over," Chrisman said. "We did things that were uncharacteristic of us. We missed on things that were in our control, too.
"You can't be too upset at the results you get when you don't put in very good work, and I don't think we put in very good work the last few days."
Seymour (3-0-1) opened the game with three consecutive hits and held a 3-0 lead by the end of the first. It expanded its lead in the second with four more runs to hold a 7-0 advantage going into the third.
The Fighting Cocks were able to slow the Lumber Kings' production in the third and fourth frames, holding them to a single run in each inning, but they still led 9-0 going into the fifth.
Seymour put the finishing touches on a dominating performance in the fifth, churning out eight more runs to build the 17-run lead it won by at the end of the night.
"
An even bigger challenge lies ahead for Newport in its next three outings.
With the TSSAA mandated dead period set to go into effect on Sunday and last through July 5, the Fighting Cocks' coaching staff is not allowed to be present during the next two weeks.
Instead of letting the team lead themselves, though, Chrisman has enlisted the duties of one of his former players to lead the team during the dead period.
"Alec McCampbell is going to come in and lead our guys during the dead period," Chrisman said. "He'll handle the next three games for us before we return on July 6."
McCampbell graduated from Cocke County High School in 2019, and signed to play with Chrisman's alma mater at Milligan College.
Like his father, Greg McCampbell, Alec McCampbell wants to go into coaching one day, which made these unique circumstances a perfect starting point for the career he'd like to get into.
"This will be a benefit to him to give him some hands on experience," Chrisman said. "I think this could also help him in his playing career at the collegiate level. Alec's always been a coach-on-the-field type of player, so it's no surprise coaching is his passion."
The Fighting Cocks return to action on Tuesday, June 23, when they face Morristown Sandlot Baseball. First pitch is slated for a 2:30 p.m. at Smokies Stadium.
