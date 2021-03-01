NEWPORT—The first night of the annual Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament officially went in the books on Monday night.
While three teams advanced, three more ultimately saw their seasons come to a close.
Among those moving on, the Centerview Falcons and Lady Falcons were both victorious on Monday night. The Falcons will advance to the quarterfinal round on Thursday to take on No. 1 seed Bridgeport in the boys’ bracket. The Lady Falcons became the first team to punch their ticket to Friday’s semifinal round with their win on Monday, as they opened the quarterfinals.
The Northwest Lady Patriots were also victorious, earning their first win of the season to keep their year alive and move out of the first round an into the quarterfinals.
Quarterfinal action continues on Tuesday and Thursday, as seven more teams will look to punch their ticket to Friday’s semifinals.
No. 9 NORTHWEST 32, No. 8 DEL RIO 6 (GIRLS’ FIRST ROUND PLAY-IN)
Winless throughout the regular season, the Northwest Lady Patriots picked up their first win of the year in their most pivotal matchup to date.
In a go or go-home setting, the Lady Patriots took care of business in a 32-6 win over the Del Rio Lady Trojans on Monday night. The win moves the Lady Patriots into Thursday’s quarterfinal round, where they’ll face top seed Parrottsville with a spot in the final four of the girls’ bracket on the line.
Jacee Smith led Northwest in scoring with a game-high nine points. Layla Bradley was Del Rio’s leading scorer with four.
Northwest’s Carrina Ledezma broke the scoreless tie nearly a minute-and-a-half into the game, but Del Rio responded on the next possession. The Lady Patriots broke that tie with an 8-2 run over the next three minutes, taking a 10-4 lead with a minute left in the opening frame.
Jordan Smith led the quarter-ending run with a team-leading six points in the first.
Del Rio broke its near four-minute drought with a basket from Bradley just before the buzzer, cutting Northwest’s lead to 10-6 at the end of one.
Ledezma opened the second with a long 2-point field goal on the first possession of the period. That began a three-and-a-half minute scoreless drought for both teams, though, before the Lady Patriots broke it with a steal and score in transition to go ahead 14-6 with 2:20 left in the first half.
The Lady Patriots added two more points before the half, taking a 10-point, 16-6 lead into the half.
Hannah Smith lifted the lid off the rim in the second half, sparking a quick 4-0 spurt out of Northwest to strengthen its lead to 14 with three minutes left in the third.
Northwest extended its lead to 16, leading 22-6 at the end of the third.
Going into the fourth, the Lady Patriots had scored 12 unanswered points since the end of the first quarter. That run continued through the final six minutes of play.
Northwest scored the final 10 points of the game, as it went on to secure the 26-point victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament, on Monday.
NORTHWEST (32): Jacee Smith 9, Hannah Smith 7, Carrina Ledezma 6, Jordan Smith 6, Faith Robinson 4.
DEL RIO (6): Layla Bradely 4, Alayna Jarnigan 2.
No. 9 CENTERVIEW 42, No. 8 DEL RIO 36 (BOYS’ FIRST ROUND PLAY-IN)
Putting on a show fitting of tournament time, the Centerview Falcons and Del Rio Trojans slugged it out in a back-and-forth battle that came down to the fourth before it was decided.
In the end, the Falcons second-half offensive exhibition proved to be the difference, as they pulled away in the fourth and held on for a 42-36 victory over Del Rio on Monday.
Ethan Hurley led Centerview in scoring with 16 points on the night. Brady Calfee also notched double figures with 10 in favor of the winning Falcons.
Elijah Hembree had an exceptional performance in his final outing of the season, posting a game-high 23 points for Del Rio.
Free-throws occupied the opening minute, as the two exchanged shots at the line for a 2-2 tie.
Both teams continued to trade baskets before a drive to the rim by C-12 gave the Falcons their first lead of the night with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.
Hembree dominated in the paint in the opening period, as he tied the game at 8-all in the final minute. His eight-point performance in the first set up Eli Roberts to give the Trojans the lead going into the second.
Roberts buried a three from the left wing to make it an 11-8 Del Rio lead after one.
Hurley broke the 5-0 run Del Rio finished the first with, knocking down a long 2-point field goal to draw the Falcons back within a point of the lead.
Both teams traded baskets before Hurley struck again, sinking a layup through contact to put Centerview back ahead, 14-13.
Centerview’s run continued, as it took a 16-13 lead on the hills of a 6-0 run that stretched late into the second. Hembree snapped the run with a bucket in the interior to inch the Trojans back within one, but still trailed 16-15 at the half.
Hurley scored on the opening possession of the second half, but Hembree converted an and-1 opportunity on the other end to quickly tie the game at 18-18.
Del Rio took a brief 22-20 lead, but Centerview responded with a 6-0 spurt to get it back, taking a 26-22 with under four minutes left in the third.
Calfee sunk a long 2-point shot at the buzzer to extend Centerview’s lead to seven, as the Falcons capped an action-packed third quarter with a 32-25 lead over Del Rio.
Centerview’s lead grew to 10 in the first minute of the fourth.
Hembree snapped a two-minute scoreless drought for Del Rio, bringing it back within eight of the lead. The Falcons remained hot on the offensive end, though, not allowing the Trojans to make headway on their deficit.
The Falcons answered each of Del Rio’s scores in the middle of the frame, pushing their lead to 11 with just over two minutes remaining.
Hembree got Del Rio back within single digits in the final minute, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Centerview closed out Monday’s first round play-in with a six-point victory.
CENTERVIEW (42): Ethan Hurley 16, Brady Calfee 10, Chris Emery 7, Logan Helton 6, Dylan Turner 2, Ethan McCracken 1.
DEL RIO (36): Elijah Hembree 23, Eli Roberts 7, Logan Bowlin 2, Gabe Kassab 2, Zyki Robinson 1.
No. 4 CENTERVIEW 26, No. 5 EDGEMONT 21 (GIRLS’ QUARTERFINAL)
In the night cap of the opening night of the tournament, the Centerview Lady Falcons had to hold off a late charge from the Edgemont Lady Panthers to secure victory.
They successfully did so, though, pulling out a 26-21 win over Edgemont in the tourney’s first quarterfinal matchup, making the Lady Falcons the first team to qualify for Friday’s semifinal round in the girls’ bracket.
Centerview was co-led in scoring by Mason McMahan and Abby Zajac, who each finished with eight points apiece. Edgemont’s Kate Watson had a game-high nine points in the loss.
Free-throws helped Centerview prevail in Monday night’s quarterfinal matchup.
The Lady Falcons buried 16 shots from the line, including two in the final 12 seconds to secure the victory.
Turnovers and misfires highlighted the first four minutes of Monday night’s outing.
Myla Jenkins put the first points on the board with a pair of free-throws with two minutes left in the first to break the scoreless tie. Those points would suffice as the only ones in the period, as Centerview led 2-0 after one.
McMahan had the game’s first field goal with 4:54 left in the first half, giving Centerview a 4-0 lead. She followed those points with two more at the charity stripe the next trip down, making it a 6-0 start for the Lady Falcons.
Edgemont snapped its scoreless start to the game with 2:25 left in the second. Kenley Jones got an open look at the basket to put the Lady Panthers on the board, but they still trailed 6-2.
Centerview led by as much as seven before the half. At the intermission the Lady Falcons led 10-4 over Edgemont.
Edgemont was on the board first in the second half, quickly cutting the deficit back down to four.
After a three from the top of the key by Watson, Edgemont was within two with 3:25 left in the third. Soon after, it whittled Centerview’s lead down to one.
Needing a response, the Lady Falcons scored the next six points, unanswered, jumping their lead to an 18-11 advantage in the final minute of the third.
Edgemont got one back at the charity stripe, but still trailed 18-12 going into the fourth.
Centerview upped its lead to eight in the first minute of the fourth. Its lead was nine with under four minutes to play.
Edgemont scored five unanswered to get within four of the lead, 22-18, with 2:17 remaining.
McMahan pushed the lead back to six with a pair of free-throws at the 1:32 mark, but Watson immediately cut the margin in half with a three from the right corner, her second 3-point field goal on the night.
Down three and with the ball, Edgemont went to the line for 1-and-1 with 18 seconds left. The first shot bounced off the front of the rim, though, and Centerview hauled in the rebound.
The Lady Panthers fouled, sending Centerview to the line for a pair with 12 seconds left. Emma Barrett buried them both, sealing the win and sending the Lady Falcons to Friday’s semifinals.
CENTERVIEW (26): Mason McMahan 8, Abby Zajac 8, Emma Barrett 4, Myla Jenkins 4, Kylie Vinson 2.
EDGEMONT (21): Kate Watson 9, Kenley Jones 5, Jaylen Moore 4, Lakelynn Fowler 2, Tearra Denton 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.