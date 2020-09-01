When Jamie Messer took over the Cocke County Lady Red high school volleyball program late in the summer, he still had high expectations for his first year.
So far, the team has gone above and beyond in matching his goals.
Cocke County is off to one of its best starts in program history under Messer. After Monday night’s win in straight sets over Gatlinburg-Pittman, the Lady Red sat at a 7-2 standing.
After notching their seventh victory, including their fourth win in straight sets this season, the Lady Red have already surpassed their win total of six games in 2018, and are just five wins off of where they finished a year ago with 12 victories.
“These girls have really put in the work,” Messer said after Monday’s victory over G-P. “I’m so proud of them and the way they’ve come out to start this season. They’ve worked incredibly hard since I’ve come in, and deserve all of the success they’ve earned.”
From this point forward, league play will dominate Cocke County’s schedule through the end of the season. The Lady Red have struggled in their district in recent years, but have intentions to turn their fortunes around after such a strong start to 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.