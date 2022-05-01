Five Cosby High School seniors played their final regular season game on The Hill Friday evening as the Eagles battled the Unaka Rangers on the diamond. Cosby senior Dillon Huff dominated on the mound pitching seven innings of shutout baseball. He struck out 12 batters while allowing just four hits in the 8-0 Cosby victory.
Senior Brad Warden went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI to lead the charge for the Eagles at the plate. Cosby would take a 5-0 lead after one inning of play with just a single hit in the inning. Warden’s single plated two runs and another two would score on wild pitches.
The fifth run came across on an error by the Unaka left fielder. Cosby would collect eight hits on the afternoon and extend their recent win streak to four games.
