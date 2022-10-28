ELEM HOOPS 1

Grassy Fork’s Ava Wheeler (3) goes up for a layup on Thursday night at Smoky Mountain Elementary. Wheeler finished with 24 points, emerging as the highest scorer across the county for one game between Thursday and Friday matchups.

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — Ava Wheeler sank a silky 3-pointer to open the scoring on Thursday night at Smoky Mountain Elementary.

The seventh-grader kept rolling, adding 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter alone to help Grassy Fork break away in a 35-15 win over Smoky.

