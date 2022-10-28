COSBY — Ava Wheeler sank a silky 3-pointer to open the scoring on Thursday night at Smoky Mountain Elementary.
The seventh-grader kept rolling, adding 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter alone to help Grassy Fork break away in a 35-15 win over Smoky.
The latter effort was especially impressive for Wheeler, who went on a late tear to help propel the Lady Ravens after the Lady Bears had clawed within eight with less than four minutes left to play.
“She’s a good team player, plays defense, and she creates her own offense, which is huge,” said Lady Ravens head coach James Groat of Wheeler. “Strong, humble. I’m glad she’s on my team.”
Bella Stanton added six points, while Ripley Groat and Kinnlea Norwood had two apiece for Grassy. Kassie Davis led the Lady Bears with five points.
Groat did note that he wants his “little ones” to be more aggressive, as he has encouraged them to attack the kind of pressure defense that Smoky came out with on Thursday.
“Because they can move it,” he said. “And they can score.”
Groat was still quick to acknowledge the constant barrage of action his team has faced: four games in the last eight days.
“You can tell they’re tired,” he said. “It’s just part of it. So we’re going to take a five-day break, and they deserve it.”
On the boys’ side, Grassy saw a similar result in a 40-32 win. Asher Faison led the Ravens with 17 points, while Draiden Sneed followed with 11 and Eli Gilliam with six.
For Smoky, Brody Stooksbury and Ezra Spurgeon totaled 15 and 11 points, respectively.
While Groat’s win came primarily via Wheeler, the Ravens were propelled by Faison, Sneed and ball movement that has become a staple of their offense.
“We pushed the ball up the floor and kept it moving,” said Grassy Fork boys’ coach Brian Sneed. “We swung the ball well and moved well off screens. I think that was the big thing for us tonight. That was the game-changer, just moving without the basketball.”
When asked what Faison did well, Sneed responded succinctly: “Everything. He stepped up and filled some big shoes this year. He’s just a leader and is everywhere we need him to be.”
A few miles away from Grassy Fork’s wins, Cosby took down Del Rio in lopsided fashion.
A widespread effort led the Cosby boys to a 50-15 win over the Trojans, as Jackson Young led the way with 15 points.
Zion Guthrie totaled nine points, Colton Jenkins scored eight, and Drake Woodson, Oaklon Cameron and Matthew McMahan had six points apiece. Aiden McGaha and Caden Gray rounded out the Eagles’ scoring with four and two points, respectively.
Meanwhile, Eli Sprouts (seven) and Mayson Turner (six) combined for 13 of Del Rio’s 15 points, and Adam Bishop found the other two.
The Lady Eagles found similar success, exploding for a 41-4 win. Katey Moore led the scoring with nine points, followed by Ava Meeker and Zayli Spencer, who scored eight points each.
Haddley Williams found six points, Piper Whaley and Addie Cline put up four points apiece, and Layla Williams rounded out Cosby’s scoring with two points.
In matchups between Parrottsville and Centerview, the Parrotts pulled away in each contest.
Logan Bowlin led the Parrotts with nine points, while Aaron Black and Vicenté Ramos totaled eight each in a 46-8 victory. Jackson Watts had six points, Easton Whitlock tallied five points, Braelyn Talley and Jayden Huskey finished with four each, and John Dillon Ramsey added two points.
Brody Hudson and Kaleb Patterson led Centerview with three apiece, while Peyton Phillips scored two points.
In the girls’ matchup, the Lady Parrotts won 41-12. Georgia Knight had 19 points. Mallory Lease scored 12, Chloe Niethammer added six, and Loretta Kickliter rounded out Parrottsville’s scoring with four points.
Josie Shaver and Emma Calfee had six and four points, respectively, for Centerview, while Kaydence Penton supplied two points as well.
To finish out the week, Edgemont and Bridgeport faced off on Friday morning.
The Lady Panthers took down Bridgeport 44-30.
Jaylen Moore, Lakelynn Fowler and Elizabeth Moss had 14, 10 and eight points, respectively, to lead Edgemont on Friday.
Matisse Bible led Bridgeport with 18 points. Taylor Donnelly and Arianna Mendez had four points each, while Maddie Gray and Gracie Brown finished with two points apiece.
For the boys, Bridgeport defeated Edgemont 70-4. Ethan Bradshaw and Jayden Holt scored 12 points each, Addy Pack had 10, and Westin Hall, Zai Tinsley and Elijah Hall had nine, eight and seven points, respectively. Gavin Gillildad, Jaquel Porter, Rider Finchum and Cornelius Card had two each.
Ethan Jones had two points for Edgemont, followed by Levi Sepulveda and Carter Smith with one point each.
