COSBY—In a defensive struggle, the Cosby High Eagles just couldn’t muster the points or plays needed to edge out a victory.
Despite winning the turnover battle 3-1, the Eagles couldn’t come up with enough offense to top West Greene. Instead, the Buffaloes still had enough to pull out a 21-o victory at Virgil Ball Stadium on Friday night.
Cosby (1-5) matched up with West Greene (1-4), despite still dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball. One key addition that returned on Friday, though, was senior Caleb Lawson.
Lawson ended the game with 12 tackles, one tackle for a loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack on the defensive side of the ball.
With a likening to the ground game, the conditions on Friday favored West Greene and first-year head coach Scotty Verran.
“The weather conditions tonight helped us despite it being a sloppy night, we had a few turnovers. Cosby did a really great job on ball control.” Verran said.
Verran and his offense ran the ball most of the night with 336 yards rushing.
“We just saw that we could widen our linebackers out and hook their inside linebackers in the inside and just go from that,” Verran said. “We played really well tonight. (Hunter) Workman gave us a fit tonight on the ground. You never know if he’ll take a punt or use his fit. We tried to contain him the best we could.”
Cosby started off the game with solid play from Workman, but was forced into a three-and-out.
On fourth down, the Eagles punted the ball away to West Greene that was muffed and recovered by Dominic Cowles on the West Greene side of the field.
After yet another three-and-out by the Eagles, West Greene had its first drive of the game.
The Buffaloes quarterback, Allen Vaughn, carried the ball 11 times for 68 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win despite only throwing the ball five times for two completions.
West Greene busted out for a huge end around run that was taken down to the three yard line where Lawson forced a fumble that was recovered by Corey Aksew.
That helped the Eagles gain confidence early in the game.
Workman carried the ball 18 times and passed the century mark in rushing yards with 101 yards on the ground, but only completed 2-of-13 passes, including an interception in the loss.
The Eagles kept the Buffaloes out of the end zone in the first quarter, as it was a tie ball game headed into the second.
Dacota Wood would give the Eagles defense a fit rushing for 173 yards on 10 attempts and a score.
Wood also had a big gain of 23 yards that set up the Buffaloes at the six yard line early in the second quarter.
Vaughn punched it in to finally break the scoreless tie for the first of his two touchdowns on the night.
Though being down 7-0, the Eagles kept their composure and continued to match West Greene in tempo moving the ball down the field.
West Greene forced a three-and-out and had the ball back around midfield.
The Cosby defense continued to have a stellar half of football after a forced fumble from Lawson gave the football back to the Eagles. Although the Eagles moved the ball well, West Greene countered every run play that Cosby threw at them.
At the half the score was 7-0. Although Kevin Hall’s Eagles were down, they were not completely out of it.
There was no stopping the run heavy West Greene offense as Vaughn rushed for his second touchdown on the night to give it a 14-0 lead over Cosby.
Cosby’s Workman helped push the offense down the field, taking it inside the 20-yard line, but the game would soon turn out of Cosby’s favor.
Cosby fumbled the ensuing snap inside the five, and gave the ball right back to the hands of Vaughn and the Buffaloes.
Doyne Calina, in his return Friday night, had four tackles and a tackle for loss but due to his injury suffered last week against Happy Valley was very limited on offense.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles still found themselves clawing their way back into a two-score deficit.
Ultimately the Buffaloes took a 45-yard end around run from Wood to make the score out of reach for Cosby.
The Eagles showed promise on the defensive side of the ball, but came up short losing 21-0 to a team last year that defeated them, 49-21.
“We manned up tonight. For us to be that small we kept up with them tonight.” Coach Hall said. “The counter play that West Greene ran, I talked to my coaches about it earlier, I was hoping they wouldn’t run it as much but there’s nothing you can do when your 145-pound linebacker is lined up against a 200 pound lineman. Our boys got after it tonight though.”
The Eagles will head back into region play as they host the South Greene Rebels next Friday night at Virgil Ball Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
